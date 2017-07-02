Portion of PFE Road to Close for Improvements

Affecting portion of PFE Road north of the Wilson C. Riles Middle School

Roseville, Calif. -- As part of the Riolo Vineyards Mariposa project, PFE Road west of Roseville will be closed between Watt Avenue and Walerga Road beginning Wednesday, July 5, and scheduled to reopen July 25.

The Mariposa project is part of the Riolo Vineyards Specific Plan, a planned 525-acre residential community with open-space, recreational and commercial components. The development would include a total of 933 homes.

The work zone is a 700-foot-long stretch of PFE Road immediately north of the Wilson C. Riles Middle School. Road reconstruction will include widening of the road.

Emergency vehicle access through the work zone will be allowed throughout construction, and residents will be able to access their homes at all times. However, residents along PFE Road that are west of this work zone will need to use Watt Avenue as part of their detour route.

Drivers may use Baseline Road and Elverta Road as alternative parallel routes to PFE Road, and access Antelope Springs Church from Walerga Road.

Detour signs and routes will be in place to help direct traffic around the road construction site.