Roseville Fourth of July Gas Prices 2017
Roseville, CA- Lower gas prices in Roseville heading into the Fourth of July are one reason to celebrate the holiday travel season. Check out the current lowest gas prices in Roseville this week.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.22/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 15.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 4.8 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 3 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.73/g in 2016, $3.21/g in 2015, $4.03/g in 2014, $3.84/g in 2013 and $3.66/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.83/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.
Modesto- $2.81/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.
Oakland- $2.99/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
"With July 4 around the corner, the national average gasoline price has fallen over the last week yet again, said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "While it has been over a month since the national average last saw a weekly rise, it is looking more likely we will soon face just that. Oil prices have rebounded off the previous $42 per barrel low, and now stand near $45 per barrel. It is just a matter of time before the national average bottoms out for the short-term, but at least the low prices was perfectly timed with what may be the lowest average gas prices of the summer as we celebrate the Fourth. While gasoline prices will likely begin to creep higher, the summer driving season could still end up being the lowest overall average since 2005."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Fourth of July Gas Prices 2017Roseville, CA- Lower gas prices in Roseville heading into the Fourth of July are one reason to celebrate the holiday travel season
2017 Honda CR-V is better than everRoseville, CA - Completely redesigned this year, the 2017 Honda CR-V is slightly taller, wider and longer.
Portion of PFE Road to Close for ImprovementsRoseville, Calif. -- As part of the Riolo Vineyards Mariposa project, PFE Road west of Roseville will be closed between Watt Avenue and Walerga Road beginning Wednesday, July 5
Roseville City Council Approves $507 Million BudgetThe Roseville City Council approved the city's $507 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.
Seattle: A summertime playground for touristsSeattle, WA - It doesn't take long for a visitor to arrive at the realization that there's a mind-blowing natural beauty to the Seattle region.
Roseville Police Chief to take helm in SacramentoRoseville, CA- Roseville's Police Chief Daniel Hahn heads to bigger challenge as next police chief of Sacramento.
A Touch of Understanding named Nonprofit of the YearROSEVILLE - Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, honored A Touch of Understanding as Nonprofit of the Year.
$275,000 Grant for Roseville Homeless ShelterThe Placer County Board of Supervisors agreed to grant $275,000 to The Gathering Inn, a Roseville-based homeless shelter program
Country Artist Jerrod Niemann in Rocklin at Quarry Park July 16Nashville, Tenn. - Platinum-selling country artist Jerrod Niemann is bringing a great time, with his energetic and entertaining live show, to Country at the Quarry in Rocklin, CA, on Sunday, July 16
Autism Grant Aims to Improve Schools Practices (Sacramento, Calif)- The UC Davis MIND Institute has received a 3-year, $1.4 million grant to study how to build a statewide network to improve use of evidence-based practices for students with autism spectrum disorders
Placer County Meals on Wheels Contract Awarded Seniors First has been awarded home delivered meals funding to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020
Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena a Family Friendly Festival ExperiencePasadena, CA- The hot and humid weather in Pasadena this past weekend caught us a bit off guard as we strolled alongside the Rose Bowl headed for the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival
NEWS: In Case You Missed It