Roseville Police Flash Digest Update Report (7.7.17)

Roseville, Calif. - Digest summary update of the Roseville police activity for the period covering June 23 to July 5, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria/Harding, assault: At 10:41 p.m. June 24, officers responded to the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway to a disturbance. A man and woman were returning to their truck in the parking lot, and the man made a comment to another man he didn't know. As the couple got to their truck, several people surrounded them, yelled at them and hit their truck with baseball bats. The victims drove a short distance away and called police. The man was hit in the arm with a bat, but declined medical aid. Officers checked the area and were unable to find the suspects at that time. The incident is under investigation.

Galleria/Harding, vehicle theft: Between 9 and 9:30 p.m. June 25, a black Maserati coupe was stolen from the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway. The car was found in Rocklin a few days later, abandoned and undamaged.

Galleria/Harding, suspicious incident: At about 3 p.m. June 28, a woman ran into an office on Sierra Gate Plaza and told an employee to call police as her friend had been kidnapped. Officers located the associated car on Galleria Boulevard and stopped it in the parking lot of Whole Foods. Officers interviewed all the people involved in the incident, who were all adults and acquainted with each other, and found that the report of a kidnapping was unfounded. One woman was cited for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, assaults: At 1:17 a.m. June 26, officers responded to a fight in the 4800 block of Knightswood Way. A group of uninvited guests arrived at a house party, and one of the men in the group began assaulting several people, including two neighbors who were not connected to the party and were trying to call 911 to report the disturbance. When officers arrived the suspect fled in a vehicle, but was apprehended soon afterward. The 20-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of battery, witness intimidation and other related charges.

Maidu, vandalism: Sargeant Elementary School staff requested extra patrol due to ongoing issues on the weekends with minor thefts and vandalism to their campus. Thefts and vandalism are a problem on many school campuses over the summer and other vacation periods.

Meadow Oaks/Sierra Gardens, DUI collision: At about 2 a.m. June 24, officers responded to a report of an SUV that had crashed into a house in the 1400 block of Vista Creek. The two occupants got out and ran away, and officers located them on the west (Oak Ridge Drive) campus of Eich Middle School. The passenger stopped, but the driver jumped over a fence into the creek area and ran. Officers eventually found him face down and apparently unconscious in the creek. An officer pulled him out and revived him with some back slaps. The 31-year-old Rocklin man was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and then arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run. The passenger was interviewed and released to family.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Downtown, reckless driving: At 11:59 p.m. July 2, an officer was patrolling in the area of the Vernon Street Parking Garage and heard the sound of squealing tires. The officer drove in and saw someone driving recklessly on the second floor of the garage. The driver, a 19-year-old Sacramento man, was cited for reckless driving and his car was towed. As a reminder, the city garage is off limits except to people parking or retrieving their vehicles.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, shots fired: At about 2 a.m. June 23, officers investigated a disturbance outside in the 400 block of Lincoln Street. A group got into a verbal argument, and one unidentified man ran away from the group, used a handgun to fire shots into the air, and ran away in a northerly direction. No injuries were reported, and the suspect wasn't located. Shell casings were found in the area.

Roseville Heights, DUI collision: At 9:11 p.m. June 24, officers and Roseville fire responded to a single-vehicle rollover at Washington Blvd. and Lincoln Street. The driver, a 21-year-old male from Roseville, was checked at the hospital and then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Vineyard, hit and run: At about 5 a.m. June 24, officers responded to a collision in the 1300 block of Elm Street. A driver collided with a parked car and drove away, leaving his bumper and license plate behind. Officers located the suspect car on Circuit Drive, contacted the driver and cited him for hit-and-run.

Vineyard, disturbance: At 4:34 p.m. July 2, a number of officers and Roseville Fire responded to Walgreens at the corner of Foothills Boulevard and Main Street for a disturbance. A man had flagged motorists down telling them his family had been shot, and told employees inside the store that he had a gun. Officers detained the man, who was disoriented, and checked on his family, who were ok. The man's statements about a shooting and his having a gun were unfounded. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Kaseberg/Kingswood, prowler: At about 8:45 p.m. June 22, officers responded to calls about a man trying to get into the pool area of an apartment complex on Micro Court, and trying car door handles in the parking lot. They contacted a 24-year-old Roseville man and arrested him on suspicion of prowling, being under the influence of drugs, and violation of parole.

North central Roseville

Foothills-Junction, vehicle theft: Between 7:30 p.m. June 28 and 12:30 p.m. the next day, a silver 2000 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1400 block of Lorimer Way.

Diamond Oaks, DUI collision: At 1:38 a.m. July 2, officers responded to a collision on Diamond Oaks Road at Glenwood Circle. A driver had collided with trees in the median, then ran home. Officers contacted the 35-year-old Roseville man and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. He threatened the officers and was also charged with resisting an executive officer.

Highland Reserve, stolen property recovered: At 8:19 a.m. June 25, an officer was patrolling a parking lot at 900 Pleasant Grove Blvd., and saw someone sleeping in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia visible inside the car. A search of the driver and the car produced stolen bank cards, checks and other stolen property from multiple car burglary victims in Sacramento, east Roseville and Granite Bay. The car had been reported stolen from Sacramento in May. The 27-year-old Yuba City man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, identity theft, and other related charges.

Highland Reserve, burglary: Between 3 p.m. June 26 and 7:30 a.m. June 27, someone pried open the roll-up door of the snack shack at Buljan Middle School, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage to school property in order to steal about $25 worth of candy and sodas.

Highland Reserve, disturbance: At 12:32 a.m. June 30, officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the 500 block of Sutherland Ranch Road. The person who had caused the disturbance walked away prior to officers' arrival. Officers contacted him on Roseville Parkway near Chase Drive, and arrested the 21-year-old Roseville resident on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and being drunk in public.

Highland Reserve, welfare check: At 10:06 a.m. June 30, an officer was patrolling in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. when a bystander flagged him down and asked him to check on a family that appeared to be living out of their van. Officers checked on the family and arrested a 38-year-old man from San Jose on outstanding Santa Clara County warrants.

Highland Reserve, vehicle theft: Overnight June 30/July 1, a locked blue 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup containing work tools and other valuables was stolen from Hawk Crest Way.

West Roseville

Sun City, "suspicious vehicle" call leads to arrests: At 7:16 a.m. June 24, an alert witness called police to report someone sleeping in a vehicle on Red Willow Lane that wasn't familiar to the neighborhood. Officers responded and contacted two people inside the vehicle, and saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. A further search produced items connecting them to vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud in Sacramento. The car had just been reported stolen from Citrus Heights. A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Sacramento, were arrested and information was provided to the other involved police agencies. Officers are also investigating whether they were responsible for a theft from an unlocked car on Rose Garden Lane during the same time frame.

Junction West, prowler: At about 1:25 a.m. June 26, a resident of the 1800 block of Shropshire Street heard a noise and saw someone in his backyard. The suspicious person appeared to be a male wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. Officers checked the area including adjacent backyards, but weren't able to find the person. Nothing was reported missing.

Junction West, theft: At about 4:30 a.m. June 30, suspects stole the battery, tools and other valuables from an unlocked truck in the 1800 block of Saint Basil Circle. They were seen on surveillance video, and appeared to be a thin Hispanic male and a white female. The woman was about 5'3" tall and average weight, wearing a hoodie. The suspects left in a gray mid-2000s imported station wagon, possibly a Volvo or a Mercedes.

West Park, vehicle theft: Overnight July 1/July 2, a 15-foot Ford U-Haul van loaded with a family's belongings was stolen from the 2900 block of Market Street.

Fiddyment Farms, suspicious circumstances: At 4:16 a.m. June 27, officers responded to a report of a motorcycle on its side on Fiddyment Road near Hayden Parkway. Officers couldn't find the rider or reach the registered owner of the motorcycle by phone. Later in the day several officers searched the adjacent field with the help of a CHP helicopter, but still weren't able to find anyone associated with the motorcycle. The rider/owner eventually contacted his family and told them he had crashed his bike but that he was fine.