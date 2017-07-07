Placer SPCA Offers $5,000 Reward
Clues sought in dog's devastating head injury
Roseville, Calif. - The Placer SPCA is still waiting to learn what - or who - caused Korbin the dog's devastating head injury.
They are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who may be responsible. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call to Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.
Korbin, a mixed breed, 25-pound dog, was found on June 22, 2017 at Mark White Park in Roseville with a trauma to the head so severe that his skull is exposed. He was immediately rushed to Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center, where veterinarians stabilized him. Korbin was then transferred to the Placer SPCA and is now under the close veterinary care of PSPCA's Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Tim Groves, and the Sierra Ranch Veterinary Clinic and Pet Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.
"We still can't say for sure, but we feel a person(s) could have been responsible for inflicting this injury," said Leilani Fratis, Chief Executive Officer of the Placer SPCA. "If in fact an individual or individuals were responsible for doing this, in my opinion they are a danger to others in our community. If you or someone you know has information about Korbin, we ask you to please come forward and call the Roseville Crime Stoppers immediately."
Korbin is receiving ongoing treatment at the Placer SPCA and Sierra Ranch Veterinary Clinic and Pet Rehabilitation Center. He is under heavy sedation, and his wounds will require close medical attention for several weeks. His current prognosis is good.
"Korbin has a long road to recovery ahead of him," said Dr. Groves of the Placer SPCA. "He may need skin graft surgeries to repair the top of his head and at least one to three more weeks of careful wound monitoring. We're optimistic that with the best medical care and plenty of belly rubs, he will get well."
Donations to help offset the cost of Korbin's care or the reward money the Placer SPCA is offering can be made to the Placer SPCA's Guardian Angel Fund at www.placerspca.org/donate, by phone at 916-782-7722 x102, or by mail to 150 Corporation Yard Road, Roseville, CA 95678.
