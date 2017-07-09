California Statewide Fire Summary

Approximately 5,000 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California.

In the northern region, the high will shift southeast today and allow a Pacific low pressure trough to reach the Northern California Coast and the Pacific Northwest. The trough will move slowly northeast, leaving early in the week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in far northern areas today through Tuesday.

The trough will also bring a slight cooling trend and stronger winds, with southwest gusts to 30 mph in northern and eastern areas. In the southern region, thunderstorm activity will increase over the mountains and deserts today as moisture increases around high pressure centered over the Southwestern states. A weak disturbance in the flow may bring some shower and thunderstorm activity to the coastal and valley locations of Southern California. Temperatures will then cool a couple degrees each day through Wednesday.

CAL FIRE Incidents

Wall Fire, Butte County

Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor

· 4,400 acres, 17% contained

· Evacuations remain in effect

Winter Fire, Yolo County

Highway 128 at Pleasant View Road, 3 miles southwest of Winters

· 2,269 acres, 75% contained

Fay Fire, Siskiyou County

Highway 3 and Fay Lane, 7 miles south of Etna

· 469 acres, 85% contained

Axel Fire, El Dorado County, NEW

Axel Ct. and Barrister Ct., Rescue

· 100 acres brush, 50% contained

Parkfield Fire, Monterey County, NEW

Vineyard Canyon Rd, 25 miles west of Parkfield

· 1500 acres, 30% contained

Willow Fire, Contra Costa County, NEW

Springwood Ct. and California St., Rodeo

· 370 acres grass, 90% contained

West Fire, Yuba County, NEW

Camp Far West Rd and Wichita Way, east of Olivehurst

· 50 acres oak-woodland and brush, 90% contained

Deer Complex, Contra Costa County, FINAL

Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, west of Brentwood

· 231 acres brush, 100% contained

Banderilla Fire, Mariposa County FINAL

Banderilla Drive at Hildalgo Street, north of Hayward

· 36 acres, 100% contained

Tower Fire, San Luis Obispo County FINAL

Hwy 101 at Mount Lowe Road

· 58 acres, 100% contained

Unified Command

Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria

· 23,867 acres, 10% contained

Bryant Fire, San Bernardino County

Highway 38 at Bryant, west of Yucaipa

· 74 acres, 75% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County, NEW

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

· 7,800 acres, 5% contained

Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

· 567 acres

Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

· 14,342 acres, 11% contained

Mart Fire, San Bernardino County

Highland Ave at Highway 330

· 670 acres, 95% contained

Silver Fire, San Bernardino County

Silverwood Lake Area

· 13 acres, 60% contained