California Statewide Fire Summary
Approximately 5,000 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California.
In the northern region, the high will shift southeast today and allow a Pacific low pressure trough to reach the Northern California Coast and the Pacific Northwest. The trough will move slowly northeast, leaving early in the week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in far northern areas today through Tuesday.
The trough will also bring a slight cooling trend and stronger winds, with southwest gusts to 30 mph in northern and eastern areas. In the southern region, thunderstorm activity will increase over the mountains and deserts today as moisture increases around high pressure centered over the Southwestern states. A weak disturbance in the flow may bring some shower and thunderstorm activity to the coastal and valley locations of Southern California. Temperatures will then cool a couple degrees each day through Wednesday.
CAL FIRE Incidents
Wall Fire, Butte County
Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor
· 4,400 acres, 17% contained
· Evacuations remain in effect
Winter Fire, Yolo County
Highway 128 at Pleasant View Road, 3 miles southwest of Winters
· 2,269 acres, 75% contained
Fay Fire, Siskiyou County
Highway 3 and Fay Lane, 7 miles south of Etna
· 469 acres, 85% contained
Axel Fire, El Dorado County, NEW
Axel Ct. and Barrister Ct., Rescue
· 100 acres brush, 50% contained
Parkfield Fire, Monterey County, NEW
Vineyard Canyon Rd, 25 miles west of Parkfield
· 1500 acres, 30% contained
Willow Fire, Contra Costa County, NEW
Springwood Ct. and California St., Rodeo
· 370 acres grass, 90% contained
West Fire, Yuba County, NEW
Camp Far West Rd and Wichita Way, east of Olivehurst
· 50 acres oak-woodland and brush, 90% contained
Deer Complex, Contra Costa County, FINAL
Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, west of Brentwood
· 231 acres brush, 100% contained
Banderilla Fire, Mariposa County FINAL
Banderilla Drive at Hildalgo Street, north of Hayward
· 36 acres, 100% contained
Tower Fire, San Luis Obispo County FINAL
Hwy 101 at Mount Lowe Road
· 58 acres, 100% contained
Unified Command
Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria
· 23,867 acres, 10% contained
Bryant Fire, San Bernardino County
Highway 38 at Bryant, west of Yucaipa
· 74 acres, 75% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County, NEW
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
· 7,800 acres, 5% contained
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
· 567 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
· 14,342 acres, 11% contained
Mart Fire, San Bernardino County
Highland Ave at Highway 330
· 670 acres, 95% contained
Silver Fire, San Bernardino County
Silverwood Lake Area
· 13 acres, 60% contained
