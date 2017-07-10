Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip Lower

Roseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark at more than ten gas stations in Roseville. Similar gas prices are being seen in Rocklin and other parts of South Placer County. Here are the lowest currently reported gas prices in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, July 10- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 10 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.71/g in 2016, $3.27/g in 2015, $4.03/g in 2014, $3.82/g in 2013 and $3.62/g in 2012.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.83/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Modesto- $2.78/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

Oakland- $2.98/g, flat from last week's $2.98/g.

"With July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following the an uptick in oil prices in late June," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "While gas prices may rise slightly in some states in the week ahead, it will be a very mixed bag across the country as the recently rally in crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now. Call it the summer blues at the pump- prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we'll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time- don't expect much improvement in prices from for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind."

