Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip Lower
Roseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark at more than ten gas stations in Roseville. Similar gas prices are being seen in Rocklin and other parts of South Placer County. Here are the lowest currently reported gas prices in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, July 10- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 10 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.71/g in 2016, $3.27/g in 2015, $4.03/g in 2014, $3.82/g in 2013 and $3.62/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.83/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.
Modesto- $2.78/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
Oakland- $2.98/g, flat from last week's $2.98/g.
"With July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following the an uptick in oil prices in late June," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "While gas prices may rise slightly in some states in the week ahead, it will be a very mixed bag across the country as the recently rally in crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now. Call it the summer blues at the pump- prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we'll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time- don't expect much improvement in prices from for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and HeatApproximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California
Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip LowerRoseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark
Mazda CX-9 remains a pleasure to driveRoseville, CA - A year ago, in a modest revamping of the CX-9, Mazda decided to abandon its V6 engine
USA Properties Fund Names Jonathan Harmer CFOROSEVILLE, Calif. - USA Properties Fund Inc., one of the largest apartment community developer-builder-managers in the West, has hired Jonathan "Jonny' Harmer as Chief Financial Officer
Placer SPCA Offers $5,000 RewardRoseville, Calif. - The Placer SPCA is still waiting to learn what - or who - caused Korbin the dog's devastating head injury
UC Davis Health Reports Email Breach(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - UC Davis Health announced today that it is in the process of notifying approximately 15,000 patients of a breach of an employee's email account
Alder Creek Parkway in Folsom Now OpenFolsom, CA - Alder Creek Parkway, a new thoroughfare that connects Scott Road to Placerville Road south of Highway 50 in Folsom, is now open.
Roseville Police Flash Digest Update Report (7.7.17)Roseville, Calif. - Digest summary update of the Roseville police activity for the period covering June 23 to July 5, 2017.
2017 Honda CR-V is better than everRoseville, CA - Completely redesigned this year, the 2017 Honda CR-V is slightly taller, wider and longer.
Portion of PFE Road to Close for ImprovementsRoseville, Calif. -- As part of the Riolo Vineyards Mariposa project, PFE Road west of Roseville will be closed between Watt Avenue and Walerga Road beginning Wednesday, July 5
Roseville City Council Approves $507 Million BudgetThe Roseville City Council approved the city's $507 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.
Seattle: A summertime playground for touristsSeattle, WA - It doesn't take long for a visitor to arrive at the realization that there's a mind-blowing natural beauty to the Seattle region.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It