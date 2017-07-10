Thousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and Heat

Approximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California.

In the northern region, the strong high pressure will slowly move out. Inland temperatures will still be above normal today, but a cooling trend will bring them close to normal Tuesday through Wednesday. Southwest to west winds will increase in northern and eastern areas with gusts to 25-30 mph for a few hours this afternoon, then return at lighter speeds Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the southern region, high pressure centered over the Four Corners area will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly to the mountains and deserts through this afternoon. Some shower and thunderstorm activity may occur over the coastal and valley locations of Southern California through this afternoon as well. High pressure will weaken and shift east as a trough approaches, which will bring a slow cooling trend to the area through Wednesday

CAL FIRE Incidents

Wall Fire, Butte County

Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor

· 5,600 acres, 35% contained

· Evacuations remain in effect

Winter Fire, Yolo County

Highway 128 at Pleasant View Road, 3 miles southwest of Winters

· 2,269 acres, 90% contained

Stone Fire, San Luis Obispo County, NEW

Huer Huero Rd x Hwy 58, Santa Margarita

· 340 acres, 40% contained

Garza Fire, Kings County, NEW

8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line

· 5,000 acres, 5% contained

Fay Fire, Siskiyou County

Highway 3 and Fay Lane, 7 miles south of Etna

· 469 acres, 95% contained

Axel Fire, El Dorado County

Axel Ct. and Barrister Ct., Rescue

· 100 acres, 70% contained

Parkfield Fire, Monterey County

Vineyard Canyon Rd, 25 miles west of Parkfield

· 1,816 acres, 80% contained

Benson Fire, Tehama County

Benson Rd, Bowman., 11 miles northwest of Red Bluff

· 29 acres, 95% contained

Willow Fire, Contra Costa County, FINAL

Springwood Ct. and California St., Rodeo

· 370 acres, 100% contained

West Fire, Yuba County, FINAL

Camp Far West Rd and Wichita Way, east of Olivehurst

· 50 acres, 100% contained

Deer Complex, Contra Costa County, FINAL

Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, west of Brentwood

· 231 acres, 100% contained

Banderilla Fire, Mariposa County FINAL

Banderilla Drive at Hildalgo Street, north of Hayward

· 36 acres, 100% contained

Tower Fire, San Luis Obispo County FINAL

Hwy 101 at Mount Lowe Road

· 58 acres, 100% contained

Unified Command

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County, NEW

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

· 10,823 acres, 5% contained

Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria

· 28,926 acres, 15% contained

Bryant Fire, San Bernardino County, FINAL

Highway 38 at Bryant, west of Yucaipa

· 74 acres, 100% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

· 736 acres

Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

· 14,342 acres, 11% contained

Mart Fire, San Bernardino County

Highland Ave at Highway 330

· 670 acres, 95% contained

Silver Fire, San Bernardino County

Silverwood Lake Area

· 13 acres, 80% contained