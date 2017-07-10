Thousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and Heat
Approximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California.
In the northern region, the strong high pressure will slowly move out. Inland temperatures will still be above normal today, but a cooling trend will bring them close to normal Tuesday through Wednesday. Southwest to west winds will increase in northern and eastern areas with gusts to 25-30 mph for a few hours this afternoon, then return at lighter speeds Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the southern region, high pressure centered over the Four Corners area will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly to the mountains and deserts through this afternoon. Some shower and thunderstorm activity may occur over the coastal and valley locations of Southern California through this afternoon as well. High pressure will weaken and shift east as a trough approaches, which will bring a slow cooling trend to the area through Wednesday
CAL FIRE Incidents
Wall Fire, Butte County
Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor
· 5,600 acres, 35% contained
· Evacuations remain in effect
Winter Fire, Yolo County
Highway 128 at Pleasant View Road, 3 miles southwest of Winters
· 2,269 acres, 90% contained
Stone Fire, San Luis Obispo County, NEW
Huer Huero Rd x Hwy 58, Santa Margarita
· 340 acres, 40% contained
Garza Fire, Kings County, NEW
8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line
· 5,000 acres, 5% contained
Fay Fire, Siskiyou County
Highway 3 and Fay Lane, 7 miles south of Etna
· 469 acres, 95% contained
Axel Fire, El Dorado County
Axel Ct. and Barrister Ct., Rescue
· 100 acres, 70% contained
Parkfield Fire, Monterey County
Vineyard Canyon Rd, 25 miles west of Parkfield
· 1,816 acres, 80% contained
Benson Fire, Tehama County
Benson Rd, Bowman., 11 miles northwest of Red Bluff
· 29 acres, 95% contained
Willow Fire, Contra Costa County, FINAL
Springwood Ct. and California St., Rodeo
· 370 acres, 100% contained
West Fire, Yuba County, FINAL
Camp Far West Rd and Wichita Way, east of Olivehurst
· 50 acres, 100% contained
Deer Complex, Contra Costa County, FINAL
Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, west of Brentwood
· 231 acres, 100% contained
Banderilla Fire, Mariposa County FINAL
Banderilla Drive at Hildalgo Street, north of Hayward
· 36 acres, 100% contained
Tower Fire, San Luis Obispo County FINAL
Hwy 101 at Mount Lowe Road
· 58 acres, 100% contained
Unified Command
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County, NEW
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
· 10,823 acres, 5% contained
Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria
· 28,926 acres, 15% contained
Bryant Fire, San Bernardino County, FINAL
Highway 38 at Bryant, west of Yucaipa
· 74 acres, 100% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
· 736 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
· 14,342 acres, 11% contained
Mart Fire, San Bernardino County
Highland Ave at Highway 330
· 670 acres, 95% contained
Silver Fire, San Bernardino County
Silverwood Lake Area
· 13 acres, 80% contained
