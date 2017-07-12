Sierra College Excels in Athletics
Sierra College Ranked Top Three in NATYCAA
Rocklin, CA -Sierra College is the top-rated school from Northern California and placed third in the state in the Directors' Cup standings for the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) all-sports competition. Sierra College took first place in both Women's Golf in November and Women's Swimming and Diving in May.
Since the inception of the NATYCAA, Sierra College Athletics has consistently placed in the top 10, but this is the first time since 2008 that it has been in the top 3 position, with a total point standing of 139. Mount San Antonio College in Walnut California held onto top honors with 166 points, followed by Riverside City College in second place with 155.5 points.
A college earns points based on its team's final positions. Each college's top-five men's and top-five women's team results count toward the school's total. Complete standings, scoring criteria and history of the NATYCAA Cup are available on The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) website, http://cccaasports.org/NATYCAA/index.
NATYCAA is the professional organization of two-year college athletic administrators. Membership is open to all two-year institutions throughout the country. The NATYCAA Awards recognize and reward program excellence at two-year colleges. The criterion for the State Association's division was developed by the CCCAA in conjunction with the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA).
