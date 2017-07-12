Assemblyman Kiley Slams Ballot for Gas Tax Repeal
ROSEVILLE - The Attorney General has released the ballot title and summary for the initiative to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Kiley, who has authored a constitutional amendment to give to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Office the power to write ballot titles and summaries, issued the following statement:
"This is the most compelling example to date that the Attorney General's Office cannot be trusted to provide impartial information to voters," Kiley said. "The title omits that the purpose of the initiative is to repeal recently enacted taxes and fees. The summary then goes on to mischaracterize the measure as an effort to eliminate government oversight. There is no question that the ballot title and summary are a cynical effort to mislead, misdirect, and misinform."
Assemblyman Kiley's constitutional amendment to strip the Attorney General of the power to write ballot titles and summaries was voted down in the Assembly Elections Committee on June 28 by a 2-4 vote.
Kiley added: "Whatever your position on the gas tax or the campaign to repeal it, where we should all agree is that voters ought to have an honest description of what they are voting for. The Attorney General's actions may allow the regressive gas tax to live another day, but their long term consequence will be to erode trust in government and faith in Californian direct democracy. Now more than ever, fundamental reform of the initiative process is needed."
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley represents the 6th Assembly District, which includes the Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado County communities of Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Orangevale, Penryn, Rocklin, Roseville, and Sheridan.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Police Carry Drug for Opioid OverdosesRecently Roseville Police officers began carrying naloxone, a life-saving drug for people suffering from an overdose of opioid drugs
Assemblyman Kiley Slams Ballot for Gas Tax RepealROSEVILLE - The Attorney General has released the ballot title and summary for the initiative to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Kiley, who has authored a constitutional amendment to give
Sierra College Excels in AthleticsRocklin, CA -Sierra College is the top-rated school from Northern California and placed third in the state in the Directors' Cup
Thousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and HeatApproximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California
Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip LowerRoseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark
Mazda CX-9 remains a pleasure to driveRoseville, CA - A year ago, in a modest revamping of the CX-9, Mazda decided to abandon its V6 engine
USA Properties Fund Names Jonathan Harmer CFOROSEVILLE, Calif. - USA Properties Fund Inc., one of the largest apartment community developer-builder-managers in the West, has hired Jonathan "Jonny' Harmer as Chief Financial Officer
Placer SPCA Offers $5,000 RewardRoseville, Calif. - The Placer SPCA is still waiting to learn what - or who - caused Korbin the dog's devastating head injury
UC Davis Health Reports Email Breach(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - UC Davis Health announced today that it is in the process of notifying approximately 15,000 patients of a breach of an employee's email account
Alder Creek Parkway in Folsom Now OpenFolsom, CA - Alder Creek Parkway, a new thoroughfare that connects Scott Road to Placerville Road south of Highway 50 in Folsom, is now open.
Roseville Police Flash Digest Update Report (7.7.17)Roseville, Calif. - Digest summary update of the Roseville police activity for the period covering June 23 to July 5, 2017.
2017 Honda CR-V is better than everRoseville, CA - Completely redesigned this year, the 2017 Honda CR-V is slightly taller, wider and longer.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It