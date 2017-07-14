California Fire Updates (7.14.17)
Approximately 7,500 firefighters are battling 13 large wildfires in California.
In the northern region, the Four Corners high will push westward even more so today and hang over the region with rather hot, mostly dry weather this weekend, with the warmest inland areas around 107. The chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will increase a bit over the northwest mountains and eastern areas near the Nevada border Friday and linger in those areas Saturday. The thunderstorms will likely produce a mix of wet and dry lightning. Strong winds will be at a minimum through the weekend, although a noticeable increase in southwest afternoon wind speeds is likely Sunday.
In the southern region, A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to bring a return of hot, humid weather this weekend. Temperatures will begin to climb, and by the weekend highs will be up to 105 in the valleys and lower foothills.
The San Joaquin Valley will see readings close to 110 with desert temperatures up to 115. Surface gradients will trend northerly which will result in northwest afternoon winds of 15-25 mph along the Central Coast this weekend. North winds of 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph may develop Friday night and again Saturday night in Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will remain warm with poor relative humidity recovery in this region during the overnight hours this weekend.
CAL FIRE Incidents
Wall Fire, Butte County
Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor
· 6,033 acres, 95% contained
· All evacuation warnings, orders and road closures have been lifted
Garza Fire, Kings County
8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line
· 39,214 acres, 43% contained
Quail, Vegetation Fire, Calaveras County, Update
Oak Hill Dr. & Quail Oaks Rd. Community of Valley Springs
∙ 59 acres grass and brush, 90% contained
Lariat Fire, Santa Clara County FINAL
Lariat Ln & Claitor Way, 6 miles NE of San Jose
∙ 101 acres, brush 100% contained
Navajo Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL
West 7th Street & Park Ave, Perris
∙ 10 acres, 100% contained
Washington Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL
Fields Drive X Patterson Road, Winchester
∙ 32 acres, 100% contained
Unified Command
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
· 13,199 acres, 52% contained
Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria
· 28,687 acres, 90% contained
Jennings Fire, San Diego County FINAL
I-8 and Old Hwy 80, Community of Lakeside
· 400 acres, 100% contained
Federal Incidents
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
· 1,069 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
· 16,002 acres, 61% contained
Mart Fire, San Bernardino County
Highland Ave at Highway 330
· 670 acres, 95% contained
Farad Fire, Sierra County
CA/NV Stateline, 12 miles NE of Truckee
· 747 acres, 58% contained
Long Valley Fire, Lassen County
Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle
· 31,000 acres, 20% contained
Hidden, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County
Hwy 330, 1 mile north of Highland
Federal DPA, FRA, San Bernardino National Forest
∙ 34 acres grass and brush, 70% contained
Silver Fire, San Bernardino County
Silverwood Lake Area
· 13 acres, 80% contained
Dobe Fire, Modoc County
Silverwood Lake Area
· 410 acres, 50% contained
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Quarantined in Deadly Citrus Disease BattleRoseville, CA- A significant portion of Roseville and portions of Rocklin and Granite Bay are under citrus quarantine due to an invasive insect, the Asian citrus psyllid.
Placer County Steps Up Efforts Against HomelessnessThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved agreements with two nonprofit organizations to provide housing coordination services to county residents who are at risk
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Seeks VolunteersAuburn - Looking to make a difference in the Auburn community? Consider volunteering at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
California Fire Updates (7.14.17)Approximately 7,500 firefighters are battling 13 large wildfires in California
Roseville Police Carry Drug for Opioid OverdosesRecently Roseville Police officers began carrying naloxone, a life-saving drug for people suffering from an overdose of opioid drugs
Assemblyman Kiley Slams Ballot for Gas Tax RepealROSEVILLE - The Attorney General has released the ballot title and summary for the initiative to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Kiley, who has authored a constitutional amendment to give
Sierra College Excels in AthleticsRocklin, CA -Sierra College is the top-rated school from Northern California and placed third in the state in the Directors' Cup
Thousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and HeatApproximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California
Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip LowerRoseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark
Mazda CX-9 remains a pleasure to driveRoseville, CA - A year ago, in a modest revamping of the CX-9, Mazda decided to abandon its V6 engine
USA Properties Fund Names Jonathan Harmer CFOROSEVILLE, Calif. - USA Properties Fund Inc., one of the largest apartment community developer-builder-managers in the West, has hired Jonathan "Jonny' Harmer as Chief Financial Officer
Placer SPCA Offers $5,000 RewardRoseville, Calif. - The Placer SPCA is still waiting to learn what - or who - caused Korbin the dog's devastating head injury
NEWS: In Case You Missed It