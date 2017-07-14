California Fire Updates (7.14.17)

Approximately 7,500 firefighters are battling 13 large wildfires in California.

In the northern region, the Four Corners high will push westward even more so today and hang over the region with rather hot, mostly dry weather this weekend, with the warmest inland areas around 107. The chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will increase a bit over the northwest mountains and eastern areas near the Nevada border Friday and linger in those areas Saturday. The thunderstorms will likely produce a mix of wet and dry lightning. Strong winds will be at a minimum through the weekend, although a noticeable increase in southwest afternoon wind speeds is likely Sunday.

In the southern region, A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to bring a return of hot, humid weather this weekend. Temperatures will begin to climb, and by the weekend highs will be up to 105 in the valleys and lower foothills.

The San Joaquin Valley will see readings close to 110 with desert temperatures up to 115. Surface gradients will trend northerly which will result in northwest afternoon winds of 15-25 mph along the Central Coast this weekend. North winds of 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph may develop Friday night and again Saturday night in Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will remain warm with poor relative humidity recovery in this region during the overnight hours this weekend.

CAL FIRE Incidents

Wall Fire, Butte County

Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor

· 6,033 acres, 95% contained

· All evacuation warnings, orders and road closures have been lifted

Garza Fire, Kings County

8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line

· 39,214 acres, 43% contained



Quail, Vegetation Fire, Calaveras County, Update

Oak Hill Dr. & Quail Oaks Rd. Community of Valley Springs

∙ 59 acres grass and brush, 90% contained

Lariat Fire, Santa Clara County FINAL

Lariat Ln & Claitor Way, 6 miles NE of San Jose

∙ 101 acres, brush 100% contained



Navajo Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL

West 7th Street & Park Ave, Perris

∙ 10 acres, 100% contained



Washington Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL

Fields Drive X Patterson Road, Winchester

∙ 32 acres, 100% contained

Unified Command

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

· 13,199 acres, 52% contained

Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria

· 28,687 acres, 90% contained

Jennings Fire, San Diego County FINAL

I-8 and Old Hwy 80, Community of Lakeside

· 400 acres, 100% contained

Federal Incidents

Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

· 1,069 acres

Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

· 16,002 acres, 61% contained



Mart Fire, San Bernardino County

Highland Ave at Highway 330

· 670 acres, 95% contained



Farad Fire, Sierra County

CA/NV Stateline, 12 miles NE of Truckee

· 747 acres, 58% contained



Long Valley Fire, Lassen County

Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle

· 31,000 acres, 20% contained

Hidden, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County

Hwy 330, 1 mile north of Highland

Federal DPA, FRA, San Bernardino National Forest

∙ 34 acres grass and brush, 70% contained

Silver Fire, San Bernardino County

Silverwood Lake Area

· 13 acres, 80% contained



Dobe Fire, Modoc County

· 410 acres, 50% contained