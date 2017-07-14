Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Seeks Volunteers

Auburn - Looking to make a difference in the Auburn community? Consider volunteering at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



The hospital is looking for volunteers to join its diverse team. Prospective volunteers will have the opportunity to help others in several areas of the hospital, including the hospital gift shop, lobby information desk and many other hospital departments including the emergency department and patient registration area.



"As a community hospital, we rely on the heartfelt efforts of volunteers to help create an atmosphere of healing within and beyond our hospital walls," said Yvette Martinez, human resources director at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "There are several programs and ways for new volunteers to participate in helping Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital fulfill its commitment to providing compassionate and high quality care to the community."



Volunteers are asked to staff one four-hour shift per week, for a minimum one-year commitment. Prospective volunteers must be in good health and at least 16 years old. All potential volunteers will receive a background check and must attend a volunteer orientation class before beginning to work in specific area with a regularly scheduled shift.



"Our volunteers donate thousands of hours each year to our hospital," said Mitch Hanna, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital CEO. "From students to seniors, we appreciate every hour our volunteers contribute to our hospital community."



Students are also eligible to volunteer. The hospital's Student Volunteer Program gives high school students a chance to discover the rewards and challenges of working in a medical facility.



"Joining our volunteer team is a great way to meet people while giving back to the community," said Kim Trimble, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital volunteer. "I volunteer because I find it very rewarding, I have become part of a community that makes a difference."



For more information on volunteering at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, visit www.sutterauburnfaith.org/volunteer or call the hospital's Information Desk at (530) 888-4500 extension 5004. All volunteers will need to complete an online application.