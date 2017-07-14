Placer County Steps Up Efforts Against Homelessness

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved agreements with two nonprofit organizations to provide housing coordination services to county residents who are at risk of becoming homeless or who have already become homeless. Housing coordinators offer case management, budgeting and moving help, furnishings, deposits, credit checks, rental preparation classes and more.

"As we make broad efforts to expand affordable housing for Placer County residents, these positions will provide focused, strategic support to people most in need," said District 5 Supervisor and board chair Jennifer Montgomery.

Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing Inc. and Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada Inc. will provide housing coordinator services through at least June 2018 at a total cost of $140,000, of which $91,000 will come from the county general fund and the rest from federal or state funds. The agreements can be renewed for an additional year.

Both AMIH and VOA began providing housing coordinator services in October 2016 on a trial basis, with promising results. Between October and April 2017, two housing coordinators worked with 299 clients, 49 of whom secured permanent housing. Eight moved into transitional housing and 83 received case management services. The coordinators also conducted outreach to landlords, securing new support from seven landlords and supporting existing partnerships with another 20.

"These two coordinators have already helped us make significant progress toward housing some of our most vulnerable residents, and we look forward to expanding upon that progress as they further integrate with our other efforts to address homelessness in a comprehensive way," said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county's health officer.

The housing coordinators will work in conjunction with the county's homeless outreach teams, including staff with the Whole Person Care pilot program and the homeless liaison team comprised of staff from Health and Human Services, Probation and Sheriff's offices.