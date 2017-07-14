Placer County Steps Up Efforts Against Homelessness
The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved agreements with two nonprofit organizations to provide housing coordination services to county residents who are at risk of becoming homeless or who have already become homeless. Housing coordinators offer case management, budgeting and moving help, furnishings, deposits, credit checks, rental preparation classes and more.
"As we make broad efforts to expand affordable housing for Placer County residents, these positions will provide focused, strategic support to people most in need," said District 5 Supervisor and board chair Jennifer Montgomery.
Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing Inc. and Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada Inc. will provide housing coordinator services through at least June 2018 at a total cost of $140,000, of which $91,000 will come from the county general fund and the rest from federal or state funds. The agreements can be renewed for an additional year.
Both AMIH and VOA began providing housing coordinator services in October 2016 on a trial basis, with promising results. Between October and April 2017, two housing coordinators worked with 299 clients, 49 of whom secured permanent housing. Eight moved into transitional housing and 83 received case management services. The coordinators also conducted outreach to landlords, securing new support from seven landlords and supporting existing partnerships with another 20.
"These two coordinators have already helped us make significant progress toward housing some of our most vulnerable residents, and we look forward to expanding upon that progress as they further integrate with our other efforts to address homelessness in a comprehensive way," said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county's health officer.
The housing coordinators will work in conjunction with the county's homeless outreach teams, including staff with the Whole Person Care pilot program and the homeless liaison team comprised of staff from Health and Human Services, Probation and Sheriff's offices.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Quarantined in Deadly Citrus Disease BattleRoseville, CA- A significant portion of Roseville and portions of Rocklin and Granite Bay are under citrus quarantine due to an invasive insect, the Asian citrus psyllid.
Placer County Steps Up Efforts Against HomelessnessThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved agreements with two nonprofit organizations to provide housing coordination services to county residents who are at risk
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Seeks VolunteersAuburn - Looking to make a difference in the Auburn community? Consider volunteering at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
California Fire Updates (7.14.17)Approximately 7,500 firefighters are battling 13 large wildfires in California
Roseville Police Carry Drug for Opioid OverdosesRecently Roseville Police officers began carrying naloxone, a life-saving drug for people suffering from an overdose of opioid drugs
Assemblyman Kiley Slams Ballot for Gas Tax RepealROSEVILLE - The Attorney General has released the ballot title and summary for the initiative to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Kiley, who has authored a constitutional amendment to give
Sierra College Excels in AthleticsRocklin, CA -Sierra College is the top-rated school from Northern California and placed third in the state in the Directors' Cup
Thousands of California Firefighters Battle Blazes and HeatApproximately 6,100 firefighters are battling 14 large wildfires in California
Roseville Summer Gas Prices Dip LowerRoseville, CA - The summer of falling gas prices in Roseville continues with prices currently being reported below the $2.50 mark
Mazda CX-9 remains a pleasure to driveRoseville, CA - A year ago, in a modest revamping of the CX-9, Mazda decided to abandon its V6 engine
USA Properties Fund Names Jonathan Harmer CFOROSEVILLE, Calif. - USA Properties Fund Inc., one of the largest apartment community developer-builder-managers in the West, has hired Jonathan "Jonny' Harmer as Chief Financial Officer
Placer SPCA Offers $5,000 RewardRoseville, Calif. - The Placer SPCA is still waiting to learn what - or who - caused Korbin the dog's devastating head injury
NEWS: In Case You Missed It