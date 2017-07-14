Grateful Dog Rescue Run/Walk in Rocklin August 27

Charity event major part of Woofstock Weekend

Rocklin, CA- The fourth annual Grateful Dog Rescue Run/Walk will take place Sunday, Aug. 27 at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. The event includes a free 1/8th mile Kids Fun Dash, along with the 5K Run/Walk.



The Grateful Dog Rescue Run/Walk is a part of the Run Rocklin Series and is managed by Larry Osborne and Elephant Ideas, a Rocklin-based event management company. The goal of the event is to support the RRUFF Healing Heroes Program.

RRUFF is partnering with 4Paws2Freedom to provide service dog training to disabled military veterans. The fundraising goals for this program are to provide scholarships to deserving veterans to help them find a dog, and provide the training from puppy to adult certification.



An integral part of Woofstock Weekend, the Grateful Dog Rescue Run/Walk has a cap of 350 participants.



The 5K Run/Walk, which begins at 8 a.m., costs $35 for adults and $20 for ages 18-under. The Kids Fun Dash starts at 7:45 a.m. and is free. All 5K paid participants who sign up before Aug. 15 receive a free T-shirt.



New for 2017 is the "Virtual Runner." As a Virtual Runner, people register for The Grateful Dog Rescue Run, but don't physically run in the race. This enables anyone, anywhere, to participate and support the cause. Cost is $20, which includes an official Grateful Dog "virtual runner" bag tag.



To register, visit www.thegratefuldogrescuerun.com.



The flat, dirt trail course has mile markers and will be timed. Everyone who finishes the run/walk and the Kids run will receive ribbons for completing the course. Leashed dogs are welcome in the 5K Run/Walk.



For more information about the event or to become a sponsor or volunteer, e-mail Osborne at elephant@eaward.com or call 916 997-1808.