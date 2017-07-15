California Fire Updates (7.15.17)

Approximately 7,000 firefighters are battling 12 large wildfires in California.

In the northern region, the four corners area high will strengthen through Saturday and produce hotter and drier weather in most areas of northern California. Drier southwest flow is expected Sunday as an offshore low pressure trough approaches the coast. Temperatures will level off on Sunday then drop a bit early next week as it moves onshore. The main affect from this trough will be southwest winds gusting to 30-40 mph and very low humidity east of the Cascade-Sierra Crest on Monday and Tuesday.

Later in the week increasing temperatures expected. In the southern region, strong high pressure will sit over the Southwestern States causing temperatures to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the end of next week. Minimum humidity will be mainly between 12% and 25% away from the coastal areas through this weekend and then it will increase to 20% to 40% across Southern California early next week. An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity may be starting the middle of next week. There will be nighttime north winds of 10 to 20 mph across Santa Barbara County and the Grapevine through Sunday. Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will surface across the wind prone desert areas each afternoon and evening through the end of next week.

California Fires of Note

Wall Fire, Butte County

Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor

6,033 acres, 96% contained



Garza Fire, Kings County

8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line

48,403 acres, 64% contained



Quail, Vegetation Fire, Calaveras County FINAL

Oak Hill Dr. & Quail Oaks Rd. Community of Valley Springs

59 acres grass and brush, 100% contained



Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

17,364 acres, 35% contained



Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria

28,687 acres, 93% contained



Bridge, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County, NEW

Greenspot Rd x Santa Ana Canyon Rd, City of Highland

450 acres grass and brush, 20% contained



Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

1,069 acres



Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

16,002 acres, 61% contained



Mart Fire, San Bernardino County

Highland Ave at Highway 330

670 acres, 95% contained



Farad Fire, Sierra County

CA/NV Stateline, 12 miles NE of Truckee

747 acres, 81% contained



Long Valley Fire, Lassen County

Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle

37,025 acres, 20% contained



Hidden Fire, San Bernardino County

Hwy 330, 1 mile north of Highland

Federal DPA, FRA, San Bernardino National Forest

46 acres grass and brush, 95% contained



Silver Fire, San Bernardino County FINAL

Silverwood Lake Area

17 acres, 100% contained



Dobe Fire, Modoc County

Silverwood Lake Area

410 acres, 70% contained

California Fire Updates Here