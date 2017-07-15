California Fire Updates (7.15.17)
Approximately 7,000 firefighters are battling 12 large wildfires in California.
In the northern region, the four corners area high will strengthen through Saturday and produce hotter and drier weather in most areas of northern California. Drier southwest flow is expected Sunday as an offshore low pressure trough approaches the coast. Temperatures will level off on Sunday then drop a bit early next week as it moves onshore. The main affect from this trough will be southwest winds gusting to 30-40 mph and very low humidity east of the Cascade-Sierra Crest on Monday and Tuesday.
Later in the week increasing temperatures expected. In the southern region, strong high pressure will sit over the Southwestern States causing temperatures to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the end of next week. Minimum humidity will be mainly between 12% and 25% away from the coastal areas through this weekend and then it will increase to 20% to 40% across Southern California early next week. An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity may be starting the middle of next week. There will be nighttime north winds of 10 to 20 mph across Santa Barbara County and the Grapevine through Sunday. Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will surface across the wind prone desert areas each afternoon and evening through the end of next week.
California Fires of Note
Wall Fire, Butte County
Chinese Wall Rd, 5 miles north of Bangor
6,033 acres, 96% contained
Garza Fire, Kings County
8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line
48,403 acres, 64% contained
Quail, Vegetation Fire, Calaveras County FINAL
Oak Hill Dr. & Quail Oaks Rd. Community of Valley Springs
59 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
17,364 acres, 35% contained
Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria
28,687 acres, 93% contained
Bridge, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County, NEW
Greenspot Rd x Santa Ana Canyon Rd, City of Highland
450 acres grass and brush, 20% contained
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
1,069 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
16,002 acres, 61% contained
Mart Fire, San Bernardino County
Highland Ave at Highway 330
670 acres, 95% contained
Farad Fire, Sierra County
CA/NV Stateline, 12 miles NE of Truckee
747 acres, 81% contained
Long Valley Fire, Lassen County
Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle
37,025 acres, 20% contained
Hidden Fire, San Bernardino County
Hwy 330, 1 mile north of Highland
Federal DPA, FRA, San Bernardino National Forest
46 acres grass and brush, 95% contained
Silver Fire, San Bernardino County FINAL
Silverwood Lake Area
17 acres, 100% contained
Dobe Fire, Modoc County
Silverwood Lake Area
410 acres, 70% contained
