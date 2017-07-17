Eating to Prevent Alzheimer's Disease
Sacramento, Calif. - Rosane Oliveira, founding director of the UC Davis Integrative Medicine Program, will speak about how diet can affect brain health at a free public lecture on July 20 at 6 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th Street in Sacramento.
In her lecture "Eating to Prevent Alzheimer's Disease," Oliveira will discuss how lifestyle factors such as diet play an important role in brain health. She will present different diets and explore their effects on genes, brain health and longevity.
Oliveira's presentation is part of the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center's 2017 Community Engagement Learning Series, which features UC Davis faculty and nationally-prominent researchers with expertise in the field of Alzheimer's disease. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the lecture.
Oliveira is a molecular geneticist and adjunct assistant professor at the UC Davis Department of Public Health Sciences and School of Medicine. She has conducted studies in fields ranging from molecular epidemiology of infectious diseases, microorganism resistance to drugs and cancer initiation and progression. She believes that healthy lifestyle choices are key to the treatment and prevention of many chronic diseases and is devoted to educating people about how these choices can affect how genes are turned on and off to cause disease or to promote health. She also runs a popular UC Davis Integrative Medicine blog featuring healthy, seasonal recipes.
Oliveira received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and both her master's and Ph.D. in preventive veterinary medicine from the State University of São Paulo in Brazil.
The UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center brings together an interdisciplinary group of dedicated researchers, clinical staff, administrators and support staff to advance the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias through comprehensive patient evaluations and leading-edge research.
Seating is limited. Click here to register for the event.
