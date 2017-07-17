Roseville Gas Prices Send Motorists on the Road
Roseville, CA- When it comes to gas prices, it's been a fun summer to hit the road. In Roseville, the trajectory of gas prices has kept the cost of filling up going in one direction...down. Roseville and Rocklin area gas prices can easily be had for under $2.50 per gallon. This week, two ARCO locations pushed longtime price leader Costco from atop the leaderboard. Here's the latest deals on gas in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 12.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 5.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 17 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.68/g in 2016, $3.39/g in 2015, $3.98/g in 2014, $3.90/g in 2013 and $3.61/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.78/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.
Modesto- $2.78/g, flat from last week's $2.78/g.
Oakland- $2.97/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/g.
"As expected, gasoline prices over the last week were mixed. While the national average edged lower by a couple cents nearing its lowest of the summer, 20 states saw average prices move higher, two states saw prices little changed, while 28 saw average prices decline," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Oil prices, after sagging to close the month of June, had started July by surging, only to let up shortly after. Last week, however, the market resumed the rise, posting a 5% weekly gain, so we're likely again to see something of everything: gas prices rising in most areas, falling in a few, and perhaps changing little in a handful of places as well. The bigger issue we're now looking at that could affect gasoline prices are a last minute special meeting OPEC will be holding on July 27. It remains a bit of a mystery what, if anything, they may decide, but all eyes will be focused on any policy changes or production changes."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
