Genesis G80: Luxury sedan at reasonable price
2017 Genesis G80 offers long list of standard features at reasonable price
Roseville, CA- With the goal of establishing a luxury brand, the folks at Hyundai decided to mirror its first two vehicles, a pair of well-received sedans that were part of its regular offerings.
One of those luxury sedans is the 2017 Genesis G80, a successor to the Hyundai Genesis. The other sedan is the Genesis G90, an offshoot of the Hyundai Equus that was introduced in 2007. It's a good start for the Korean auto manufacturer, who anticipates producing six luxury vehicles by 2021.
We were previously impressed by the quality of both the Equus and the Genesis. These sedans helped elevate Hyundai to a new level and ultimately led to the decision of establishing a luxury brand like many other manufacturers: Honda (Acura), Toyota (Lexus), and Nissan (Infiniti), to name a few.
2017 Genesis G80
* Performance: 3.8-liter, V6, 311 horsepower; 5.0-liter, V8, 420 horsepower
* Mileage estimate: 18-28 mpg; 15-23 mph
* Price estimate: $42,350 to $55,500
* Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited
One of the things we like about the 2017 Genesis G80 is the classy sedan has a long list of standard features, yet is still offered at a reasonable price - starting at approximately $42,350. The price for this full-size luxury sedan with abundant power, safety features and amenities, is several thousand below its competition. However, the G80 has some highly-regarded rivals, luxury sedans like the Cadillac CTS, Lexus GS 350, BMW 5 Series, and the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
There are two engine choices with the G80. The rear-wheel-drive sedan is available in 3.8 (V6) and 5.0 (V8) models. All-wheel drive is an option for the V6 model only.
We test drove the Sport model, a slightly trimmed-down version of the larger sedan that was sporty in both appearance and performance. It featured the 3.8-liter, V6 that generates 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. It was plenty quick and has been clocked sprinting 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds.
If performance is of primary importance, the V8 is the way to go. The G80 has a 5.0-liter, V8 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It reportedly goes 0-60 mph in a swift 5.3 seconds. The V8 version gets 15-23 mpg, while the V6 performs a little better on gas at 18-28 mpg.
Although the G80 probably doesn't possess the overall driving acumen of its Mercedes and BMW counterparts, it still delivers a high-quality ride. The G80 has responsive steering and can navigate twisting, challenging roads that require solid handling. It doesn't absorb bumps as well as some other luxury brands, yet the G80 provides a quiet ride with little engine noise.
A long wheelbase gives the G80 a very roomy cabin that offers considerable comfort. All five passengers will experience great head and leg room. There's lot of space in the trunk area (15.3 cubic feet) as well.
The G80 features soft material and the interior is laid out quite well. The cabin is smartly designed and not too busy, where locating just the right button or function is intuitive. The navigation system is user-friendly as well.
The new Genesis brand has two nice entries in the G80 and the G90 sedans. They don't have the buyer panache of more established luxury brands, but it's a good start for Hyundai.
About Weidel on Wheels
Weidel on Wheels author Jeffrey Weidel is an award-winning writer from the Sacramento region who has reviewed automobiles for more than two decades. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com
