Roseville and Lincoln to Host Senior Softball Championships

Senior Softball Western National Championships July 25-30

Foskett, Mahany and Maidu Parks Gear Up to Host 120 Teams in Exciting Senior Softball Competition

Roseville, Calif - The 17th Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships will arrive in Placer Valley on July 25-30. Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) in conjunction with Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) will bring this week long event to Foskett Park in Lincoln and Mahany and Maidu Parks in Roseville.

More than 120 teams from throughout the western states will be competing in 11 different divisions for men and women 40 years and up. This tournament will follow a five-game minimum format with a round robin style into double elimination with teams vying for a spot at the SSUSA World Masters Championship that will be taking place in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 through Oct. 8.

"We are thrilled to have so many participating teams coming from all over California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas,Washington and even Canada," Fran Dowell, SSUSA Executive Director stated. "This tournament should bring about 2,500 players and their families to the area and we could not do it without the support of our wonderful partners at PVT."

Dowell also explained that one of the exciting aspects of the Western Nationals is the rivalry contest between Northern California and Southern California that has developed over the years. Both regions battle it out at this tournament to claim bragging rights as to who is the state champion.

Don't let their age fool you, these senior softball players come to play and play hard. So come down and check out a game or two, Foskett Park is located at 1911 Finney Way in Lincoln, Mahany Park is located at 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd in Roseville and Maidu Park is at 1550 Maidu Drive in Roseville.