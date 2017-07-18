Granite Arch on Alzheimer's Memorial Wall a Tribute to President Ronald Reagan
Special Guest Speaker Dennis C. Revell, Son-in-law of President Reagan
Sacramento, CA - East Lawn Memorial Park is proud to unveil a granite arch on its historic Alzheimer's Memorial Wall on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. The stunning arch will serve as a tribute to President Ronald Reagan who was affected by Alzheimer's disease and who also had strong ties to East Sacramento - living just blocks away from East Lawn while serving as the 33rd Governor of California.
The event will include keynote remarks by President Reagan's son-in-law Dennis C. Revell, who has lived in Sacramento for decades and has served on both the local and national Alzheimer's Association Board of Directors. Congressman Tom McClintock will also be in attendance and serve as a special guest speaker.
The unveiling will commemorate the 10th Anniversary of East Lawn's Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer's Association, which will be taking place on July 29.
East Lawn's Alzheimer's Memorial Wall was created in 2011 and is the first of its kind in the nation. Modeled after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, the Alzheimer's Memorial wall holds the names of community members who have been afflicted by the disease.
For more information about the Alzheimer's Memorial Wall and the upcoming Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk, please visit: http://fab40s5k.org/
