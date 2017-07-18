Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard Expansion in Roseville
Woodcreek Oaks Widening Project: construction July through October
Construction July through October 2017
Roseville, CA- Construction is scheduled July 5 through October to widen Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard into the median, from Horncastle Avenue to just north of Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Typical working hours are weekdays, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. In spring 2018, widening will occur between Horncastle Avenue and Crimson Ridge Way. Median trees are being protected to the greatest extent possible, and the project will result in a net increase of 22 trees throughout the corridor.
Limited duration overnight work, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will occur for one week, to accommodate excavation operations between Canevari Drive and Calle Las Casas. This work, originally set for next week, is being rescheduled for a later date. Monitor electronic message signs in the area and the project website, for up-to-date information. Because there is a confined area between median trees and existing travel lanes, extra room is necessary to protect the trees. This means traffic on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard will be controlled by flaggers, and vehicles may be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time. Traffic volumes are too high to accomplish this work during the day. If possible, consider choosing an alternate route.
Traffic lanes throughout the corridor will be narrowed and delays may be experienced. Sidewalk improvements may require temporary pedestrian detours. Please travel with caution through the work zone. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout construction, and residents will be able to access their homes at all times.
Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard widening improves traffic flow by making the final connection between four-lane road segments to the north and south, as planned in the City Council-adopted Roadway Capital Improvement Program.
Construction is approximately $6.8 million, funded primarily by developer-paid traffic mitigation fees.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSantucci Memorial Golf Tournament slated for SeptemberRoseville, Calif., - The 14th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art WalkAuburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4
California Fire Updates (7.19.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Approximately 6,000 firefighters are battling 17 large wildfires in California.
Celebration for New Roseville Center for Sierra CollegeRoseville, Calif., - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square
Paul Bancroft appointed to Sierra College BoardTruckee, CA -Kings Beach resident Paul Bancroft has been appointed to the Sierra College Board of Trustees. Bancroft will represent Area 2 and replaces Dave Ferrari who retired
Walmart Pays to Resolve Allegations of Violating Federal False Claims ActSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has paid $1.65 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act when it knowingly submitted claims
Viva la Tomato at the Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in July - many designed to celebrate Sacratomato Week
Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard Expansion in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Expect delays for the next few months if you plan on traveling down Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.
Granite Arch on Alzheimer's Memorial Wall a Tribute to President Ronald ReaganSacramento, CA - East Lawn Memorial Park is proud to unveil a granite arch on its historic Alzheimer's Memorial Wall on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m
Roseville and Lincoln to Host Senior Softball ChampionshipsRoseville, Calif - The 17th Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships will arrive in Placer Valley on July 25-30 with stops in Roseville and Lincoln.
Genesis G80: Luxury sedan at reasonable priceRoseville, CA- The 2017 Genesis G80 is a classy sedan has a long list of standard features, yet is still offered at a reasonable price.
Roseville Gas Prices Send Motorists on the RoadRoseville, CA- When it comes to gas prices, it's been a fun summer to hit the road. In Roseville, the trajectory of gas prices has kept the cost of filling up
NEWS: In Case You Missed It