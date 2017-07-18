Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard Expansion in Roseville

Woodcreek Oaks Widening Project: construction July through October

Roseville, CA- Construction is scheduled July 5 through October to widen Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard into the median, from Horncastle Avenue to just north of Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Typical working hours are weekdays, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. In spring 2018, widening will occur between Horncastle Avenue and Crimson Ridge Way. Median trees are being protected to the greatest extent possible, and the project will result in a net increase of 22 trees throughout the corridor.

Limited duration overnight work, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will occur for one week, to accommodate excavation operations between Canevari Drive and Calle Las Casas. This work, originally set for next week, is being rescheduled for a later date. Monitor electronic message signs in the area and the project website, for up-to-date information. Because there is a confined area between median trees and existing travel lanes, extra room is necessary to protect the trees. This means traffic on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard will be controlled by flaggers, and vehicles may be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time. Traffic volumes are too high to accomplish this work during the day. If possible, consider choosing an alternate route.

Traffic lanes throughout the corridor will be narrowed and delays may be experienced. Sidewalk improvements may require temporary pedestrian detours. Please travel with caution through the work zone. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout construction, and residents will be able to access their homes at all times.

Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard widening improves traffic flow by making the final connection between four-lane road segments to the north and south, as planned in the City Council-adopted Roadway Capital Improvement Program.

Construction is approximately $6.8 million, funded primarily by developer-paid traffic mitigation fees.