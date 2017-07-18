Paul Bancroft appointed to Sierra College Board
Bancroft will represent Area 2 and replaces Dave Ferrari
Truckee, CA -Kings Beach resident Paul Bancroft has been appointed to the Sierra College Board of Trustees. Bancroft will represent Area 2 and replaces Dave Ferrari who retired from the board earlier this year after 18 years of serving the district. Rather than incurring the cost of a special election, the board of trustees decided to take the necessary steps to make a provisional appointment to fill the seat until the November 2018 general election.
"We are very excited about Paul's appointment to the Board," stated Sierra College Board President Scott Leslie. "Paul is clearly connected to and engaged in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee area. Dave Ferrari has been such a strong proponent for students and for the Truckee business community; we are pleased to find someone that will do a great job filling his seat."
"I couldn't be happier with the Board's selection," commented Dave Ferrari. "I've worked with Paul on several projects and community organizations. Paul understands families and students and the importance of education. He'll work hard to be a good representative for the Truckee area."
Bancroft was born in Truckee and raised in North Lake Tahoe. He has worked with Tahoe SAFE (Stopping Abuse For Everyone) Alliance since 2008, initially as a Prevention Educator working with youth on violence prevention, consent and healthy relationships. After working as a program coordinator and director, he became the executive director in 2016. Bancroft has a Master's Degree in Latin American and Iberian Studies from UC Santa Barbara and a Bachelor's Degree in Modern Languages and Literatures with an emphasis in Spanish and Education from Montana State University.
"We are fortunate to have Sierra College in our region to provide affordable access to education and learning opportunities," said Paul Bancroft. "I am honored to be part of that effort and look forward to working with the students and the staff."
Serving the Sierra College Community
The district is governed by a locally elected board of trustees with seven members consisting of community professionals, business officials, public policy leaders and leading citizens. The members offer their time and talent to ensure that Sierra College remains responsive to local community needs and true to its mission and vision.
Paul Bancroft appointed to Sierra College Board
