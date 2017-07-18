Celebration for New Roseville Center for Sierra College

Open house Wednesday, August 16, 3-6pm, at 316 Vernon Street

Roseville, Calif., - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square. Meet the staff, check out the smart technology enhancing every classroom, and celebrate Sierra College's big move from its location on Sunrise Avenue to Vernon Street. Enjoy light refreshments co-sponsored by Community Education and Randy Peters Catering.

The event is free and open to the community. The open house is on Wednesday, August 16, 3-6pm, at the Roseville Center, 316 Vernon Street on the second floor.

The Roseville Center is an alternative to the Rocklin Campus for students in west Placer County and northeast Sacramento. The center delivers flexible, career-focused programs and services in a professional setting.

Innovative programs at the center include EMT and Health Sciences, Administration of Justice and Fire Technology. Also, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and the Community Education Program offer personal enrichment and professional development, with open enrollment to the community.

Student services at the center include free parking, a full-service Admissions and Records Office, computer lab, free WiFi for students, and security guards on duty days and evenings.