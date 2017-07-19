California Fire Updates (7.19.17)

Approximately 6,000 firefighters are battling 17 large wildfires in California. In the northern region, a trough extending south into the Northern Operational region from a significant low in the Eastern Gulf of Alaska will be in until today. This arrangement will continue to produce a dry southwest flow aloft over the region and bring temperatures down to within a few degrees of seasonal norms.

The marine layer has deepened a little and moved farther inland overnight. Above the marine layer the air mass will still be very dry, and this is particularly noticeable in the Bay Area. The presence of the trough will continue the gusty afternoon southwest winds and low relative humidity east of the Cascade-Sierra crest through today. Peak wind gusts will be from 25-38 mph and minimum relative humidity's at 8-14%. In the southern region, high pressure will build a bit closer to the region today which will generate a moist, southeasterly flow over portions of the district.

Monsoonal moisture will result in scattered wet thunderstorms over Southern California today south and east of a Ventura - Antelope Valley - Mojave National Preserve line. No storms are expected in the Sierras this week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer over the next two days with highs in the 90s in the valleys and lower foothills to 110 in the deserts. Temperatures will cool off a few degrees Thursday, but warmer weather may return this coming weekend. Winds of 10-20 mph will be possible Thursday afternoon along the Central Coast and the Kern County Mountains, otherwise winds will be light over most areas through the forecast period. Highs will be back into the upper 90s in the valleys to 100-105 in the San Joaquin Valley by Saturday and Sunday.

California Fire Incidents

Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County

Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, 2 miles east of Lake McClure

∙ 45,724 acres grass and brush, 7% contained



Garza Fire, Kings County

8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line

· 48,889 acres, 97% contained



Laverne Fire, Shasta County NEW

Laverne Ln & Saddle Trail, 6 miles SW of Redding

∙ 150 acres grass, brush, 60% contained



Murphy Fire, Lake County FINAL

Hwy 29 x Agua Dulce, 3 miles south of Lower lake

∙ 40 acres, 100% contained



Range Fire, Mendocino County

Cow Mountain Rd x Mill Creek Rd, 5 miles east of Ukiah

∙ 20 acres, brush, 90% contained



Sand Fire, Colusa County

Sand Creek Rd, 7 miles north of Rumsey

∙ 70 acres grass, brush, 90% contained



Grade Fire, Mendocino County

Hwy 101, 5 miles Northwest of Redwood Valley,

900 acres grass, brush, 90% contained



Wilmms Fire, Stanislaus County NEW

10 miles east of Oakdale

∙ 19 acres grass and oak woodland, 65% Containment

Hogback Fire, Tulare County NEW

Hogback Dr x Whitaker Forest Dr, community of Badger

∙ 50 acres grass and brush, 49% contained



Fox Fire, Tulare County

Balch Park Rd x Bear Creek Dr, 4 miles north of Springville

∙ 59 acres grass and brush, 75% contained



Park Fire, Fresno County

Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, 7 miles west of Coalinga

∙ 1,498 acres brush, 17% contained



Maria Fire, Calaveras County

Jesus Maria Rd x Music Gulch Rd, Mokelumne Hill

∙ 117 acres grass and brush, 70% contained



Hudson Fire, Kern County NEW/FINAL

Hudson Ranch Rd. and Hwy 166, south of Maricopa

∙ 1,083 acres grass and brush, 100% contained



Ellis Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL

Off of Mc Pherson Road, Perris

∙ 72 acres grass and brush, 100% contained

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

· 18,395 acres, 75% contained



Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria

· 28,687 acres, 98% contained



Bridge, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County, FINAL

Greenspot Rd x Santa Ana Canyon Rd, City of Highland

· 460 acres grass and brush, 100% contained



**Federal Incidents**

Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

· 1,185 acres



Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

· 16,031 acres, 94% contained



Long Valley Fire, Lassen County

Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle

· 83,733 acres, 57% contained