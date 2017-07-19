California Fire Updates (7.19.17)
Approximately 6,000 firefighters are battling 17 large wildfires in California. In the northern region, a trough extending south into the Northern Operational region from a significant low in the Eastern Gulf of Alaska will be in until today. This arrangement will continue to produce a dry southwest flow aloft over the region and bring temperatures down to within a few degrees of seasonal norms.
The marine layer has deepened a little and moved farther inland overnight. Above the marine layer the air mass will still be very dry, and this is particularly noticeable in the Bay Area. The presence of the trough will continue the gusty afternoon southwest winds and low relative humidity east of the Cascade-Sierra crest through today. Peak wind gusts will be from 25-38 mph and minimum relative humidity's at 8-14%. In the southern region, high pressure will build a bit closer to the region today which will generate a moist, southeasterly flow over portions of the district.
Monsoonal moisture will result in scattered wet thunderstorms over Southern California today south and east of a Ventura - Antelope Valley - Mojave National Preserve line. No storms are expected in the Sierras this week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer over the next two days with highs in the 90s in the valleys and lower foothills to 110 in the deserts. Temperatures will cool off a few degrees Thursday, but warmer weather may return this coming weekend. Winds of 10-20 mph will be possible Thursday afternoon along the Central Coast and the Kern County Mountains, otherwise winds will be light over most areas through the forecast period. Highs will be back into the upper 90s in the valleys to 100-105 in the San Joaquin Valley by Saturday and Sunday.
California Fire Incidents
Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County
Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, 2 miles east of Lake McClure
∙ 45,724 acres grass and brush, 7% contained
Garza Fire, Kings County
8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line
· 48,889 acres, 97% contained
Laverne Fire, Shasta County NEW
Laverne Ln & Saddle Trail, 6 miles SW of Redding
∙ 150 acres grass, brush, 60% contained
Murphy Fire, Lake County FINAL
Hwy 29 x Agua Dulce, 3 miles south of Lower lake
∙ 40 acres, 100% contained
Range Fire, Mendocino County
Cow Mountain Rd x Mill Creek Rd, 5 miles east of Ukiah
∙ 20 acres, brush, 90% contained
Sand Fire, Colusa County
Sand Creek Rd, 7 miles north of Rumsey
∙ 70 acres grass, brush, 90% contained
Grade Fire, Mendocino County
Hwy 101, 5 miles Northwest of Redwood Valley,
900 acres grass, brush, 90% contained
Wilmms Fire, Stanislaus County NEW
10 miles east of Oakdale
∙ 19 acres grass and oak woodland, 65% Containment
Hogback Fire, Tulare County NEW
Hogback Dr x Whitaker Forest Dr, community of Badger
∙ 50 acres grass and brush, 49% contained
Fox Fire, Tulare County
Balch Park Rd x Bear Creek Dr, 4 miles north of Springville
∙ 59 acres grass and brush, 75% contained
Park Fire, Fresno County
Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, 7 miles west of Coalinga
∙ 1,498 acres brush, 17% contained
Maria Fire, Calaveras County
Jesus Maria Rd x Music Gulch Rd, Mokelumne Hill
∙ 117 acres grass and brush, 70% contained
Hudson Fire, Kern County NEW/FINAL
Hudson Ranch Rd. and Hwy 166, south of Maricopa
∙ 1,083 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
Ellis Fire, Riverside County NEW/FINAL
Off of Mc Pherson Road, Perris
∙ 72 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
· 18,395 acres, 75% contained
Alamo Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Highway 166 at Alamo Creek Road, east of Santa Maria
· 28,687 acres, 98% contained
Bridge, Vegetation Fire, San Bernardino County, FINAL
Greenspot Rd x Santa Ana Canyon Rd, City of Highland
· 460 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
· 1,185 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
· 16,031 acres, 94% contained
Long Valley Fire, Lassen County
Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, 3 miles north of Doyle
· 83,733 acres, 57% contained
