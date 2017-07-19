PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art Walk

24th Annual Auburn Art Walk

Auburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown and Old Town Auburn. This free, family-friendly event is held every first Friday from April through October as an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with local businesses and artists.



A showcase of original artworks will be displayed in dozens of neighborhood venues including galleries, eateries and wineries. Attendees have the option to stroll or take the free bus from venue to venue to personally meet the artists while enjoying music, refreshments and family activities.



As the 24th annual Art Walk, this year will feature several new activities to enhance each event. Entertainment along the route through the Downtown and Old Town corridors will include musicians, dance, theatre, and interactive art opportunities. Hands-on kids' art activities are planned at multiple locations and several wineries will be providing tastings and sales in select businesses.



Since 1983, PlacerArts has been building community throughout Placer County with the belief that art should be a part of everyday living and that, when it is, everyone in the community benefits from a higher quality of life. Placer Artists League will exhibit members' work during this event at the PlacerArts Gallery at 910 Lincoln Way in Auburn.



Plan on attending the remaining Art Walks this year on Friday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.