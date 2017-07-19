PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art Walk
24th Annual Auburn Art Walk
Auburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown and Old Town Auburn. This free, family-friendly event is held every first Friday from April through October as an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with local businesses and artists.
A showcase of original artworks will be displayed in dozens of neighborhood venues including galleries, eateries and wineries. Attendees have the option to stroll or take the free bus from venue to venue to personally meet the artists while enjoying music, refreshments and family activities.
As the 24th annual Art Walk, this year will feature several new activities to enhance each event. Entertainment along the route through the Downtown and Old Town corridors will include musicians, dance, theatre, and interactive art opportunities. Hands-on kids' art activities are planned at multiple locations and several wineries will be providing tastings and sales in select businesses.
Since 1983, PlacerArts has been building community throughout Placer County with the belief that art should be a part of everyday living and that, when it is, everyone in the community benefits from a higher quality of life. Placer Artists League will exhibit members' work during this event at the PlacerArts Gallery at 910 Lincoln Way in Auburn.
Plan on attending the remaining Art Walks this year on Friday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSantucci Memorial Golf Tournament slated for SeptemberRoseville, Calif., - The 14th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art WalkAuburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4
California Fire Updates (7.19.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Approximately 6,000 firefighters are battling 17 large wildfires in California.
Celebration for New Roseville Center for Sierra CollegeRoseville, Calif., - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square
Paul Bancroft appointed to Sierra College BoardTruckee, CA -Kings Beach resident Paul Bancroft has been appointed to the Sierra College Board of Trustees. Bancroft will represent Area 2 and replaces Dave Ferrari who retired
Walmart Pays to Resolve Allegations of Violating Federal False Claims ActSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has paid $1.65 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act when it knowingly submitted claims
Viva la Tomato at the Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in July - many designed to celebrate Sacratomato Week
Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard Expansion in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Expect delays for the next few months if you plan on traveling down Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.
Granite Arch on Alzheimer's Memorial Wall a Tribute to President Ronald ReaganSacramento, CA - East Lawn Memorial Park is proud to unveil a granite arch on its historic Alzheimer's Memorial Wall on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m
Roseville and Lincoln to Host Senior Softball ChampionshipsRoseville, Calif - The 17th Annual Senior Softball Western National Championships will arrive in Placer Valley on July 25-30 with stops in Roseville and Lincoln.
Genesis G80: Luxury sedan at reasonable priceRoseville, CA- The 2017 Genesis G80 is a classy sedan has a long list of standard features, yet is still offered at a reasonable price.
Roseville Gas Prices Send Motorists on the RoadRoseville, CA- When it comes to gas prices, it's been a fun summer to hit the road. In Roseville, the trajectory of gas prices has kept the cost of filling up
NEWS: In Case You Missed It