Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament slated for September
Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club
Roseville, Calif., - The 14th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
The charity outing is named in honor of Bill Santucci, a dedicated community leader for several decades in Roseville and Placer County. An avid golfer, Santucci was one of the original founders of the tournament.
This year's tournament hosts include Scott Huber, Board President of Roseville Joint Union High School District Roseville, Carol Garcia, Sierra College Board Trustee, and Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler.
The proceeds from the tournament, which is presented by Community 1st Bank, will be used for scholarships to help graduating Roseville Joint High School District seniors from the following high schools: Woodcreek, Roseville, Granite Bay, Oakmont, Adelante and Antelope.
Last year the popular event raised more than $22,226 and provided 23 scholarships to deserving South Placer students.
"Bill Santucci was a wonderful public servant for several decades and always maintained the best interests of both Roseville and Placer County citizens in his heart," Garcia said. "Bill had a passion for golf and really enjoyed playing in this tournament that he helped establish. He would be extremely honored to have his name attached to such a tremendous community effort that helps promote higher education in the region."
The four-person scramble format tournament begins with a 10 a.m. registration, followed by barbeque lunch at 11 a.m., and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Sierra View, located at 105 Alta Vista Ave. A reception with appetizers and awards will follow the tournament.
Cost is $150 per person and includes range balls, cart, green fees, barbecue lunch, awards, raffle prizes and appetizers.
The Bill Santucci Memorial Scholarship Fund is administered through the Roseville Joint Union High School District, Tax ID # 94-6002478.
Make checks payable to:
Bill Santucci Memorial Scholarship Fund/RJUHSD
Send checks to Community 1st Bank or visit www.santuccisscholarship.org
to register or become a sponsor using PayPal.
Community 1st Bank
2250 Douglas Blvd., Suite 190, Roseville, CA 95661
For additional information on the tournament or becoming a sponsor, visit www.santuccischolarship.org or call Ashley Brown 916 787-8954.
