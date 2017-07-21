WJU Athletics Sign Jaydon Clark

6-foot Freshman Jaydon Clark Proves Dedication on the Court and in the Classroom

ROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors men's basketball program led by head coach Lance Von Vogt welcome freshman Jaydon Clark to the 2017-18 recruiting class.

Hailing from Meridian, ID, the 6-foot guard combo played all four years for the Centennial Patriots helping the team reach top-25 recognition in the state his senior season.

"Jaydon is of the highest character demonstrating the core values of both Jessup and the NAIA," Coach Von Vogt commented. "He will immediately fit into our team dynamics and strengthen our commitment to developing leaders through sport."

In his helm with the Patriots, Clark averaged 11.1 points per game, while shooting 51.7-percent from beyond the arc and an impressive 91-percent from the charity stripe. Clark was awarded 5A SIC All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition, played on the All-Star team his senior year and was an All-State Academic recipient with a 4.14-grade point average.

"Jaydon comes from a great family and has been coached by his father Curt who previously coached NAIA basketball for many years. Jaydon thinks like a coach and will be an extension of our coaching staff on the floor." Coach Von Vogt believes, " this will really be a benefit to our team's basketball IQ as he progresses through the program. But honestly one of the most exciting things about Jaydon is his ability to shoot the basketball from deep. His ability to knock down the three pointers will undoubtedly space the floor and open up opportunities for others on the team."

Carrying an unweighted 4.0 GPA all through high school and a 4.5 weighted GPA, Clark comes in as a Presidential Scholar award winner with ambitions to excel both on the court and in the classroom at Jessup.

"I chose to attend William Jessup as it is an amazing school that will allow me to pursue both academics and athletics at a high level," Clark said. " Alongside that, I believe Jessup will allow me to grow as a person and develop skills that I can use far beyond my basketball career. The coaching staff is made up of a great group that I look forward to playing under."

Working hard athletically and academically are two characteristics that Clark takes seriously. It has gotten him to his dream to play college ball and futuristically his aspirations to have a successful career.

"Playing college basketball has been a lifelong dream of mine and Jessup has provided me with an opportunity to make that dream come true as well as allow me to pursue an education," Clark said. "I hope to obtain a degree which will allow me to be successful after my career is over while meeting lots of great new people along the way."