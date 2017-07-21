John Adams Academy Expanding with Lincoln Campus

JAA Secures Site for Lincoln Campus, Set to Open in August

Lincoln, CA - Officials from John Adams Academy (JAA) charter school announced they have secured a site in Lincoln to house their public charter school program. As a result John Adams Academy - Lincoln will begin serving students this fall in grades K-6 and then will add a grade level each year to ultimately serve grades TK through 12.

JAA will be constructing a facility on land near Highway 65 in the Twelve Bridges area in Lincoln. The site is walking distance from the Twelve Bridges Library and shops at Lincoln Village. "This site will make an excellent home to accommodate a full TK-12 grade program to serve Lincoln and surrounding communities." said JAA Executive Director Joseph Benson. "Families throughout the region will have easy access to the Academy via Highway 65 and to local shops and services."

The permanent facilities in Twelve Bridges will not be completed prior to next school year; however, due to parent demand and desire for a John Adams Academy program in Lincoln, JAA is opening August 22. JAA will be placing modular buildings at a temporary site located at 280 Oak Tree Lane during construction of the permanent facility in Twelve Bridges.

Academy officials confirmed that they are accepting applications and are already enrolling students. "Parents are really pleased with progress that has been made on a permanent location and with our opening this August. We have already received hundreds of applications from parents eager for the JAA educational model," said Norman Gonzales, JAA Director of Outreach & Compliance. He confirmed that there are still seats available, but encouraged interested families to apply right away. "Scholars enrolled this year are guaranteed a seat when the program moves into the permanent facility."

About John Adams Academy

John Adams Academy is Northern California's only tuition-free, K-12 Classical Leadership Education charter school. Since opening its doors in 2011, enrollment at the Roseville campus has reached over 1300 scholars in grades TK-12. John Adams Academy is preparing future leaders and statesmen through principle-based education centered in classics and great mentors. Scholars enjoy a classical liberal arts curriculum encompassing history, English, math, visual and performing arts, laboratory science, foreign languages including Latin and Greek with college preparatory electives. John Adams Academy is fully accredited by the Schools Commission of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Apply or learn more here: http://www.johnadamsacademy.org