Roseville Flash Crime Report (7.21.17)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of Roseville police activity for the period covering July 6- 17, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria-Harding, theft: Between 1:30 and 4 a.m. July 14, someone stole all four tires and wheels from an Acura sedan in the 700 block of Gibson Drive.

East Roseville Parkway, burglary: At about 9:30 p.m. July 11, an unidentified man with dark-colored hair went into an unlocked apartment in the 1500 block of Secret Ravine Parkway and went into a bedroom, waking up a resident who was sleeping inside. The burglar fled from the apartment. No injuries were reported and nothing was taken. Due to the darkness of the bedroom, the resident didn't get a good look at the burglar. The incident is under investigation.

East Roseville Parkway, burglary: At 11:43 a.m. July 17, a resident of the 1800 block of Heather Garden Lane came home and interrupted a burglary. The burglar had removed a window screen and entered through the kitchen window. The suspect, a white male in his early 20s with an athletic build, ran out the front door. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect at this time. Nothing other than the window screen was disturbed or taken.

Creekside, attempted robbery, suspect arrested: At about 5:35 p.m. July 16, a man driving an older black station wagon pulled up next to a couple sitting in their car in the 1200 block of Galleria Boulevard, pointed a knife at them and demanded money. The victims quickly backed up and drove away without giving the suspect anything, and called police. The suspect drove away toward State Route 65. A Roseville officer found the suspect's vehicle abandoned on westbound Interstate 80 near Antelope Road, and soon afterwards officers located the suspect at a home on Freedom Way in Citrus Heights. With the help of the Citrus Heights Police Department, officers surrounded the house, and a few hours later the suspect came out and surrendered without further incident. The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Placer County Jail.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, DUI/hit and run: At 7:18 p.m. July 11, officers responded to a hit-and-run that had just happened in the Safeway parking lot on Sierra College Boulevard. A man had backed his car into another vehicle, causing damage, and then drove away. No injuries were reported. With the help of good witnesses, officers located the man and his vehicle in the 1400 block of Rocky Ridge Drive. The 35-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, robbery, arrest made: At about 1 p.m. July 6, officers responded to calls about a man arguing with a woman at a gas station in the 8600 block of Auburn Blvd. Witnesses saw the man pick the woman up and force her into his car. The suspect then drove toward the exit of the gas station, stopped next to a landscaper's parked truck and trailer, and stole landscaping equipment from the trailer. The landscaper tried to stop him, and the suspect assaulted him and another witness who tried to intervene, then drove away from the area. Officers checked the area with the help of a neighboring agency's helicopter, but weren't able to find the suspect at that time. The landscaper was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries, and the other victim/witness said he'd seek medical treatment on his own. Detectives investigated and identified a suspect, who was already in custody in the Placer County Jail for an unrelated Roseville Police Department case. They found out that he acquainted with the woman he had forced into the car. On July 10, detectives arrested the 29-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery. He remains in custody in the Placer County Jail.

Cresthaven, threats: At 10:56 a.m. July 10, officers responded to reports of a man making threats to kill a neighbor in the 1000 block of Cirby Oaks Way. Officers contacted the suspect, a 41-year-old Roseville man, and arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats, resisting/delaying officers and other related charges.

Hillcrest, traffic issue: Officers were asked to provide extra patrol along Keehner Avenue in the early evening hours due to numerous stop sign violations. If you live in the area, please take heed and come to a complete stop at stop signs.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Downtown, trespassing: Officers have been patrolling the Vernon Street Parking Garage at night for trespassers, and issuing citations. We've had problems with parked vehicles being vandalized, and complaints from neighbors about noise from screeching tires. As a reminder, per Roseville's Municipal Code the City garage is off-limits except to people parking or picking up their vehicles.

Roseville Heights, disturbance: At 4:08 p.m. July 12, officers responded to a man causing a disturbance at a bar in the 300 block of Lincoln Street. The 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper, disturbing the peace, resisting/delaying officers and violation of probation.

Kaseberg/Kingswood, drug arrests: At 7:18 p.m. July 11, officers responded to a report of people acting suspiciously at the bus stop on Washington Boulevard and Junction Boulevard. Officers contacted two people and found both were in possession of illegal drugs and had outstanding warrants. Two Auburn men, ages 25 and 42, were arrested.

Kaseberg/Kingswood, assault: At about 4:15 p.m. July 15, a woman was walking on the sidewalk on Junction Boulevard near Vallejo Avenue when an unknown suspect shot her in the arm with a BB gun. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the incident is under further investigation.

North central Roseville

Industrial, drug arrest: At about 7:30 a.m. July 9, an officer stopped and checked on a disabled car pulled over on Washington Blvd. and Industrial Avenue. The driver initially hid in some bushes, but then came out and talked to officers. Officers cited the passenger, a 28-year-old Sacramento woman, on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

West Roseville

Junction West, garage burglary: At 5:47 a.m. July 10, a good neighbor reported seeing people carrying property out of his neighbor's garage in the 600 block of Oakborough Avenue. The witness gave the dispatcher a description of the suspect's vehicle, its direction of travel, and two suspects. A few minutes later a Roseville officer stopped a vehicle matching the witness's description. Inside the car officers found property belonging to the victim on Oakborough Avenue, and suspected stolen property from other streets near Baseline Road between Foothills Boulevard and Junction Boulevard, and addresses in Citrus Heights and Sacramento County. A 29-year-old man and two women, ages 25 and 34, all from Sacramento, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and other related charges. They were connected to two other garage burglaries nearby, one where the main door had been left partially open for ventilation and one where entry was made through an unlocked side door. They were also connected to thefts from four unlocked vehicles in the same general area. The suspects had a collection of garage door remotes, checkbooks and other paperwork.

Blue Oaks, hit and run: At 3:21 a.m. July 15, officers responded to a car that had knocked down a street light in the 1600 block of Woodleaf Circle. The driver was no longer at the scene. Officers found the suspected driver walking in the area of Diamond Woods Circle and Greywood Circle, and arrested the 20-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

Fiddyment Farms, vehicle burglary, arrests made: At about 9:45 a.m. July 15, officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle parked in a construction site near Fiddyment Road and North Hayden Parkway. Officers stopped a suspect car in the 6600 block of Lonetree Boulevard and recovered property from the victim vehicle. A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Olivehurst, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.