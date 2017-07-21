WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival August 26th
One-of-a-kind event features local wine, beer and music along American River
PLACERVILLE, CALIF. - El Dorado Winery Association is proud to present its first-annual celebration of renegades, rebels and rabble-rousers at the WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival. The inaugural event will take place along the South Fork of the American River at Henningsen Lotus Park on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wine adventurers, craft beer buffs, exploration enthusiasts and everyone in between are welcome to join the festivities that include food, beverage, and artisan vendors along with mocktails and live music from co-headliners MerryGold, Late for Dinner and Achilles Wheel.
"The WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival will be our biggest, most exciting event yet for the El Dorado wineries and community," said Carey Skinner, President of El Dorado Winery Association. "We couldn't have asked for a better venue to capture our region's renegade side and demonstrate our dedication to adventure and fun while showcasing local wines, craft beers and great music on the bank of the American River."
Henningsen Lotus Park was formerly the location of the popular American River Music Festival, and that event's cancellation has paved the way for the WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival to make its debut. Attendees will head for the hills and experience a one-of-a-kind wine adventure, where 16 participating El Dorado County wineries will offer a diverse selection of wine tastings. Live music performances will include Northern California bands MerryGold, Late for Dinner and Achilles Wheel. The festival will also feature delicious cuisine and goods from more than 30 food, beverage, and artistic vendors, and three riverfront campgrounds nearby provide optional lodging for guests who prefer not to travel when the day concludes.
Tickets can be purchased online for $28 per person, plus tax and fee, and the event is available for all ages.
