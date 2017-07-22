Petaluma Music Festival set for August 5th

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Scott Law & Ross James' Cosmic Twang, Lebo, Poor Man's Whiskey, and Stu Allen & Friends Headline 10th Annual Petaluma Music Festival

Petaluma, California - This marks the tenth year for what has become one of the most highly regarded events on the West Coast summer music festival circuit. The Petaluma Music Festival takes place on Saturday, August 5th, 2017, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center in Petaluma.

With past festival performances by national acts like Trombone Shorty, Galactic, The Devil Makes Three, Jackie Greene, The Wood Brothers, Nahko and Medicine for the People, and Xavier Rudd, festival goers are always treated to a family-friendly event with a unique variety of indie-band music for people of all ages.

Acclaimed Non-Profit Music Festival Benefitting Music Programs in Public Schools

This year is no exception, and jam band fans will have themselves a dream lineup. Performing at the 2017 Petaluma Music Festival are the psychedelic/blues rock of Chris Robinson Brotherhood, the psychedelic country and rock 'n' roll of Scott Law & Ross James' Cosmic Twang with special guest Lebo, the high octane hootenanny of Poor Man's Whiskey, the Deadhead jam of Stu Allen & Friends, the folk-roots and jam band Moonalice, the sassy sister folk of T Sisters, the California folk-rock of Midnight North, the high-energy soul rock of Royal Jelly Jive, and the bluegrass jam of Grateful Bluegrass Boys. Joining these headliners are Bay Area favorites The Incubators, Colonel & The Mermaids featuring Alex Koford, The Pulsators, The Bootleg Honeys, and Miss Moonshine.

Rounding out the day are a silent auction, a celebrity autographed guitar raffle, a kids area, free drinking water, and a variety of specialty food, craft, and merchandise vendors. The presenting community partner is the Lagunitas Brewing Company.

The Petaluma Music Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to "keeping music in the schools." All festival proceeds benefit the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools. In the last seven years, the Petaluma Music Festival has donated over $205,000 to keeping music in the schools, and they are looking to increase that number in 2017.

Tickets are $50 for General Admission and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Ticket prices will increase on the day of festival. Students 13-17 can purchase $20 tickets at the door. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.petalumamusicfestival.org and in person at McNear's Restaurant in Petaluma and the Last Record Store in Santa Rosa. Gates open at 11:30 AM, music begins at 12:00 PM and the festival concludes at 9:30 PM. The festival location is the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952.

For more information about the Petaluma Music Festival please visit the website: www.petalumamusicfestival.org