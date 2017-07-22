Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting August 16th

Celebrating 19 years - Race for the Arts Premiere Event

SACRAMENTO, CA - Celebrating 19 years, Race for the Arts' premiere event, Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting, takes place on Saturday, August 16 as the tradition continues in style, at the California Railroad Museum (125 "I" Street, Old Sacramento). New this year is the food and wine pairing to be judged by the "three tenors", the well-known and respected culinary experts Darrell Corti, David Berkley and Mike Dunne. During the blind tasting, the judges will determine the best pairing of food with wine (one brewery) and present the Judge's Award to the winner. Additionally, as guests sample delectable delights from select restaurants, wineries and brewery, they are encouraged to vote for their favorite pairing for the People's Choice Award.

As guests enter the museum, they will be greeted by the sounds of Rio Americano Small Jazz Ensemble, pick up their souvenir wine glasses (courtesy of Grebitus & Sons Fine Jewelers) and enjoy the engaging exhibits at the California State Railroad Museum. The innovative Capital Dance Project will perform, followed by a musical performance from Kitty O'Neal and Kurt Spataro.

Participating restaurants and wineries

Bacchus House, Capital Confections, Fabian's Italian Bistro, Lucca Restaurant & Bar, Milestone Restaurant, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Seasons 52, Sutter Street Steakhouse, T&R Taste of Texas BBQ, The Firehouse, The Mandarin, Andeluna Cellars, El Molino Winery, Experience Wines, Frank Family Vineyards, Heringer Estates Winery, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Knee Deep Brewing Co, Monz Family Winery, Sean Minor Wines, Sobon Estate Winery, Trione Vineyards & Winery

19th Annual Race for the Arts benefits California-wide visual, performing, literary and cultural nonprofit arts organizations and school music, literary, drama and art programs. They receive 100% of Pledges designated to them on the Race Pledge Form. The 19th Annual Race for the Arts 5K & Fun Runs takes place on Saturday, August 26 at William Land Park. Check website for pre-registration sites and times.

"Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting" - Race for the Arts' premiere event

When: Saturday, August 19

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Where: California Railroad Museum, 125 "I" Street, Old Sacramento

Cost: $50 at the door / $40 online at www.RacefortheArts.com