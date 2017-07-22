Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting August 16th
Celebrating 19 years - Race for the Arts Premiere Event
SACRAMENTO, CA - Celebrating 19 years, Race for the Arts' premiere event, Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting, takes place on Saturday, August 16 as the tradition continues in style, at the California Railroad Museum (125 "I" Street, Old Sacramento). New this year is the food and wine pairing to be judged by the "three tenors", the well-known and respected culinary experts Darrell Corti, David Berkley and Mike Dunne. During the blind tasting, the judges will determine the best pairing of food with wine (one brewery) and present the Judge's Award to the winner. Additionally, as guests sample delectable delights from select restaurants, wineries and brewery, they are encouraged to vote for their favorite pairing for the People's Choice Award.
As guests enter the museum, they will be greeted by the sounds of Rio Americano Small Jazz Ensemble, pick up their souvenir wine glasses (courtesy of Grebitus & Sons Fine Jewelers) and enjoy the engaging exhibits at the California State Railroad Museum. The innovative Capital Dance Project will perform, followed by a musical performance from Kitty O'Neal and Kurt Spataro.
Participating restaurants and wineries
Bacchus House, Capital Confections, Fabian's Italian Bistro, Lucca Restaurant & Bar, Milestone Restaurant, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Seasons 52, Sutter Street Steakhouse, T&R Taste of Texas BBQ, The Firehouse, The Mandarin, Andeluna Cellars, El Molino Winery, Experience Wines, Frank Family Vineyards, Heringer Estates Winery, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Knee Deep Brewing Co, Monz Family Winery, Sean Minor Wines, Sobon Estate Winery, Trione Vineyards & Winery
19th Annual Race for the Arts benefits California-wide visual, performing, literary and cultural nonprofit arts organizations and school music, literary, drama and art programs. They receive 100% of Pledges designated to them on the Race Pledge Form. The 19th Annual Race for the Arts 5K & Fun Runs takes place on Saturday, August 26 at William Land Park. Check website for pre-registration sites and times.
"Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting" - Race for the Arts' premiere event
When: Saturday, August 19
Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Where: California Railroad Museum, 125 "I" Street, Old Sacramento
Cost: $50 at the door / $40 online at www.RacefortheArts.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesKia Sorento delivers considerable versatilityRoseville, CA- Last year's remodeling effort took the Kia Sorento to a higher level and gave it more credibility among a somewhat crowded group of midsize sport utility vehicles.
California Fire Updates (7.22.17)California Fire Updates 2017: 6,800+ firefighters Battling 8 large wildfires in California
Lake Tahoe's Most Stunning Beach is Sand Harbor State ParkIncline Village, NV - Destination: Sand Harbor State Park. Majestically set astride the California and Nevada borders, Lake Tahoe never fails to live up to its promise.
Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting August 16thSACRAMENTO, CA - Celebrating 19 years, Race for the Arts' premiere event, Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting, takes place on Saturday, August 16
Petaluma Music Festival set for August 5thPetaluma, California - This marks the tenth year for what has become one of the most highly regarded events on the West Coast summer music festival circuit
WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival August 26thPLACERVILLE, CALIF. - El Dorado Winery Association is proud to present its first-annual celebration of renegades, rebels and rabble-rousers at the WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival
Roseville Flash Crime Report (7.21.17)Digest summary update of Roseville police activity for the period covering July 6- 17, 2017.
John Adams Academy Expanding with Lincoln CampusLincoln, CA - Officials from John Adams Academy (JAA) charter school announced they have secured a site in Lincoln to house their public charter school program
WJU Athletics Sign Jaydon ClarkROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors men's basketball program led by head coach Lance Von Vogt welcome freshman Jaydon Clark to the 2017-18 recruiting class.
Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament slated for SeptemberRoseville, Calif., - The 14th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art WalkAuburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4
Celebration for New Roseville Center for Sierra CollegeRoseville, Calif., - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square
NEWS: In Case You Missed It