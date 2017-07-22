California Fire Updates (7.22.17)
6,800+ firefighters Battling 8 large wildfires in California
Yesterday, crews were successful in bringing nearly half of the state's largest fires to full containment.
Hot weather is expected through the weekend for the inland valley. A chance of thunderstorms for the very north and eastern areas of Northern California will begin Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, bringing with it an increased chance of new fire starts. Conditions in Southern California remain warm and dry, with gusty north winds expected to develop across Santa Barbara County and through the Grapevine tonight.
California Fire Incidents
Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County
Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure
∙ 75,200 acres grass and brush, 30% contained
∙ Evacuations remain in effect
∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) in command
Park Fire, Fresno County
Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, west of Coalinga
∙ 1,649 acres brush, 95% contained
∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 (Patterson) in command
Grizzly Fire, Nevada County
Grizzly Hill Road and Turnagain Arm Road, NE of Nevada City
∙ 10 acres brush and timber
∙ Forward progress stopped
Garza Fire, Kings County *FINAL*
8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line
· 48,889 acres, 100% contained
Elephant Fire, Tulare County *FINAL*
Strathmore Street at Road 234, east of Lindsay
· 416 acres, 100% contained
Zenon Fire, San Luis Obispo County *FINAL*
Zenon Way, Nipomo
· 47 acres, 100% contained
Laverne Fire, Shasta County *FINAL*
Laverne Ln & Saddle Trail, southwest of Redding
∙ 180 acres grass, brush, 100% contained
Grade Fire, Mendocino County *FINAL*
Hwy 101, 5 miles northwest of Redwood Valley,
900 acres grass, brush, 100% contained
Maria Fire, Calaveras County *FINAL*
Jesus Maria Rd x Music Gulch Rd, Mokelumne Hill
∙ 117 acres grass and brush, 100% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
· 18,430 acres, 87% contained
Marble Fire, Siskiyou County NEW
Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar
· 280 acres, 10% contained
Canyon Fire, Ventura County
· 32 acres, 50% contained
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
· 1,229 acres
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
· 16,031 acres, 94% contained
Long Valley Fire, Lassen County *FINAL*
Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, north of Doyle
· 83,733 acres, 100% contained
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesKia Sorento delivers considerable versatilityRoseville, CA- Last year's remodeling effort took the Kia Sorento to a higher level and gave it more credibility among a somewhat crowded group of midsize sport utility vehicles.
California Fire Updates (7.22.17)California Fire Updates 2017: 6,800+ firefighters Battling 8 large wildfires in California
Lake Tahoe's Most Stunning Beach is Sand Harbor State ParkIncline Village, NV - Destination: Sand Harbor State Park. Majestically set astride the California and Nevada borders, Lake Tahoe never fails to live up to its promise.
Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting August 16thSACRAMENTO, CA - Celebrating 19 years, Race for the Arts' premiere event, Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting, takes place on Saturday, August 16
Petaluma Music Festival set for August 5thPetaluma, California - This marks the tenth year for what has become one of the most highly regarded events on the West Coast summer music festival circuit
WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival August 26thPLACERVILLE, CALIF. - El Dorado Winery Association is proud to present its first-annual celebration of renegades, rebels and rabble-rousers at the WINEderlust Renegade Wine Festival
Roseville Flash Crime Report (7.21.17)Digest summary update of Roseville police activity for the period covering July 6- 17, 2017.
John Adams Academy Expanding with Lincoln CampusLincoln, CA - Officials from John Adams Academy (JAA) charter school announced they have secured a site in Lincoln to house their public charter school program
WJU Athletics Sign Jaydon ClarkROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors men's basketball program led by head coach Lance Von Vogt welcome freshman Jaydon Clark to the 2017-18 recruiting class.
Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament slated for SeptemberRoseville, Calif., - The 14th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 29 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
PlacerArts Presents the 24th Annual Auburn Art WalkAuburn, CA - The annual Auburn Art Walk presented by PlacerArts will take place on Friday, Aug. 4
Celebration for New Roseville Center for Sierra CollegeRoseville, Calif., - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square
NEWS: In Case You Missed It