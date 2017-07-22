California Fire Updates (7.22.17)

6,800+ firefighters Battling 8 large wildfires in California

Yesterday, crews were successful in bringing nearly half of the state's largest fires to full containment.

Hot weather is expected through the weekend for the inland valley. A chance of thunderstorms for the very north and eastern areas of Northern California will begin Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, bringing with it an increased chance of new fire starts. Conditions in Southern California remain warm and dry, with gusty north winds expected to develop across Santa Barbara County and through the Grapevine tonight.

California Fire Incidents

Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County

Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure

∙ 75,200 acres grass and brush, 30% contained

∙ Evacuations remain in effect

∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) in command



Park Fire, Fresno County

Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, west of Coalinga

∙ 1,649 acres brush, 95% contained

∙ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 (Patterson) in command



Grizzly Fire, Nevada County

Grizzly Hill Road and Turnagain Arm Road, NE of Nevada City

∙ 10 acres brush and timber

∙ Forward progress stopped



Garza Fire, Kings County *FINAL*

8.5 miles east of Parkfield near the Monterey, Kings County Line

· 48,889 acres, 100% contained



Elephant Fire, Tulare County *FINAL*

Strathmore Street at Road 234, east of Lindsay

· 416 acres, 100% contained



Zenon Fire, San Luis Obispo County *FINAL*

Zenon Way, Nipomo

· 47 acres, 100% contained



Laverne Fire, Shasta County *FINAL*

Laverne Ln & Saddle Trail, southwest of Redding

∙ 180 acres grass, brush, 100% contained



Grade Fire, Mendocino County *FINAL*

Hwy 101, 5 miles northwest of Redwood Valley,

900 acres grass, brush, 100% contained



Maria Fire, Calaveras County *FINAL*

Jesus Maria Rd x Music Gulch Rd, Mokelumne Hill

∙ 117 acres grass and brush, 100% contained



Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

· 18,430 acres, 87% contained



Marble Fire, Siskiyou County NEW

Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar

· 280 acres, 10% contained



Canyon Fire, Ventura County

· 32 acres, 50% contained



Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

· 1,229 acres



Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

· 16,031 acres, 94% contained



Long Valley Fire, Lassen County *FINAL*

Hwy 395 x Cowboy Joe Rd, north of Doyle

· 83,733 acres, 100% contained