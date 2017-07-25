California Fire Updates (7.25.17)

6,100+ firefighters battling 11 significant wildfires in California.

Northern California will be 3-5 degrees above normal today, but relative humidity will be higher than yesterday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with limited rainfall, with chance of dry lightning, is expected from the Cascade-Sierra Crest east starting this afternoon, including Eastern Siskiyou County prompting red flag warnings. Moisture will continue to increase late Monday, leading to scattered storms that produce a mixture of wet and dry strikes across our northern and eastern areas starting midday Monday and continuing into the overnight hours. As the moisture increases over the area Monday night through early Wednesday the storms will produce more rainfall, reducing the threat of dry strikes and new fire ignitions. Strong gusty outflow winds are possible with any thunderstorm. Dry southwest flow will return by late Wednesday and continue through the end of the week causing temperatures to rise and relative humidity's to drop.

Southern California will have scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Some shower and thunderstorm activity may also affect the coastal and valley locations of Southern California through Monday night. There will be cooler temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s across the mountains and upper 80s and 90s in the valleys Monday and Tuesday. Minimum humidity will be mainly between 12% and 25% across Central California and above 30% across Southern California today. High pressure will strengthen and expand westward bringing a gradual warming and drying trend to the area Wednesday through the end of this week.

California Wildfires Updates

Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County

Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure

*76,500 acres grass and brush, 50% contained

*Some evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in certain areas of the fire



Park Fire, Fresno County

Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, west of Coalinga

*1,649 acres brush, 99% contained



Castro Fire, Santa Clara County NEW

Castro Valley Rd. x Hwy 101, SW of Gilroy

*125 acres grass, 50% contained





Lost Fire, San Diego County

Indian Flat Campground, northeast of Warner Springs

*255 acres, 60% contained



High, San Bernardino County NEW

High Rd x Santa Rosa Rd, Lucerne Valley

*100 acres grass and brush, 45% contained



Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154

*18,430 acres, 87% contained



Marble Fire, Siskiyou County

Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar

*316 acres, 90% contained



Island Fire, Siskiyou County

14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness

*1,315 acres, 0% contained



Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County

17 miles north of Kernville

*16,031 acres, 94% contained



Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County

Hwy 330 x Old City Creek Rd, southwest of Running Springs

*85 acres, 40% contained



Seine Fire, San Bernardino County

Piedmont Dr and Seine Ave in the city of Highland

*20 acres