California Fire Updates (7.25.17)
6,100+ firefighters battling 11 significant wildfires in California.
Northern California will be 3-5 degrees above normal today, but relative humidity will be higher than yesterday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with limited rainfall, with chance of dry lightning, is expected from the Cascade-Sierra Crest east starting this afternoon, including Eastern Siskiyou County prompting red flag warnings. Moisture will continue to increase late Monday, leading to scattered storms that produce a mixture of wet and dry strikes across our northern and eastern areas starting midday Monday and continuing into the overnight hours. As the moisture increases over the area Monday night through early Wednesday the storms will produce more rainfall, reducing the threat of dry strikes and new fire ignitions. Strong gusty outflow winds are possible with any thunderstorm. Dry southwest flow will return by late Wednesday and continue through the end of the week causing temperatures to rise and relative humidity's to drop.
Southern California will have scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Some shower and thunderstorm activity may also affect the coastal and valley locations of Southern California through Monday night. There will be cooler temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s across the mountains and upper 80s and 90s in the valleys Monday and Tuesday. Minimum humidity will be mainly between 12% and 25% across Central California and above 30% across Southern California today. High pressure will strengthen and expand westward bringing a gradual warming and drying trend to the area Wednesday through the end of this week.
California Wildfires Updates
Detwiler Fire, Mariposa County
Detwiler Rd x Hunters Valley Rd, east of Lake McClure
*76,500 acres grass and brush, 50% contained
*Some evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in certain areas of the fire
Park Fire, Fresno County
Parkfield Rd x Hwy 198, west of Coalinga
*1,649 acres brush, 99% contained
Castro Fire, Santa Clara County NEW
Castro Valley Rd. x Hwy 101, SW of Gilroy
*125 acres grass, 50% contained
Lost Fire, San Diego County
Indian Flat Campground, northeast of Warner Springs
*255 acres, 60% contained
High, San Bernardino County NEW
High Rd x Santa Rosa Rd, Lucerne Valley
*100 acres grass and brush, 45% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
Lake Cachuma area, south of Hwy 154
*18,430 acres, 87% contained
Marble Fire, Siskiyou County
Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar
*316 acres, 90% contained
Island Fire, Siskiyou County
14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness
*1,315 acres, 0% contained
Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County
17 miles north of Kernville
*16,031 acres, 94% contained
Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County
Hwy 330 x Old City Creek Rd, southwest of Running Springs
*85 acres, 40% contained
Seine Fire, San Bernardino County
Piedmont Dr and Seine Ave in the city of Highland
*20 acres
