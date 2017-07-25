Upcoming Fundraiser in Roseville for Malnourished Children
Local Feed My Starving Children Mobilepack Fundraiser
ROSEVILLE - A local effort to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for malnourished children around the world is holding its annual major fundraiser on Aug. 26 to help pay for the meals that will be packed.
The 'Country Roundup'-themed event will be held at the Randy Peters Catering and Event Center at 105 Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville. It begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Fox40's Paul Robins will be the evening's emcee.
All the proceeds raised from the fundraiser will benefit the non-profit Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event, scheduled for Oct. 19-21 at William Jessup University. This will be the 8th annual MobilePack in Placer County, packing a total of more than 3.4 million meals over all the years.
Randy and Lisa Peters, owners of Randy Peters Catering & Event Center, are also donating all the food and their service for the event - meaning every dollar raised will go toward paying for meals for the MobilePack. The event will also feature local wineries, craft breweries, and live/silent auctions.
"It's truly an honor to help contribute towards this great cause," Randy Peters said. "If we can feed one more child that goes hungry, it's one more step towards stopping world hunger. Lisa and I are honored to partner with the Feed My Starving Children volunteer team to make a difference in these children's lives."
Each meal packed at the MobilePack Event costs just 22 cents and provides a malnourished child with a scientifically designed meal intended to help bring them back to health.
Tickets for the event can purchased online at www.SacFMSCMobilePack.org for just $30 per person. Sponsorships for $500 are also available and the organizing team is seeking auction items. Each ticket purchased will pay for 136 meals to feed malnourished children.
"Lisa and Randy Peters have graciously supported Feed My Starving Children for several years - always going above and beyond to deliver a first-class event for attendees," said Bill Halldin, chair of the MobilePack organizing committee for 2017. "We appreciate their commitment and are looking forward to a great night of food, drinks, and entertainment."
Randy Peters Catering & Event Center is one of the top catering companies in the area. Focusing on offering their exceptional culinary creations and styling, the catering firm has been praised and recognized for its excellence. Randy and Lisa Peters have been recognized by many organizations for their service to communities in the area.
For more information, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org or call (916) 781-0650.
