Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell to Run for Election

(Roseville, CA) - Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell recently announced he will run for sheriff in the 2018 election.

"I am honored to serve as Placer County Sheriff and look forward to running in the 2018 election," says Bell, who served as undersheriff for 10 of his 25 years with the department. "I bring continuity of service and frankly, unparalleled experience to the position."

Sheriff Bell has worked at the Placer County Sheriff's Office since 1992 and was promoted to the rank of undersheriff in November 2007. Sheriff Bell was unanimously appointed to succeed Sheriff Bonner by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in February 2017.

"I accept this responsibility with tremendous reverence and respect for the past, along with excitement and enthusiasm for the future," said Bell.

About Sheriff Bell: Devon Bell was born in Sacramento and raised in Loomis, where he graduated from Del Oro High School. Sheriff Bell lives in Roseville with his wife and has four children and two grandchildren. Sheriff Bell earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice management and a master's degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

The election for Placer County Sheriff takes place June 4, 2018.