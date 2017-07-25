Roseville to Host USA Softball Fastpitch Championship
Maidu Park Gears Up to Host 600 Youth Softball Players in Major Tournament
Roseville, Calif., - USA Softball of Sacramento and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the USA Softball Girls Fastpitch 14U Class B Western National Championship from July 31 to Aug. 6. This week-long event will take place at Maidu Park in Roseville bringing nearly 600 youth softball players to the fields.
Participating teams are coming from Southern, Central and Northern California as well as from Nevada, Oregon and Washington. All of the teams competing had to qualify to earn a spot in these championships.
Commissioner of USA Softball of Sacramento Jeff Dubchansky explained, "These Western Nationals are the culminating event for the B program which is considered USA Softball's recreational program."
Teams will arrive on the afternoon of Monday, July 31 to Maidu Park for check-in, team photos, a costume contest and social time. Opening ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. on Field 3 at Maidu. The tournament format will be pool play with double elimination and games will start early Tuesday, Aug. 1. All teams have a four-game minimum.
There will be food on-site available to purchase and vendors selling merchandise including t-shirts and other softball related items. Admission is free for spectators so come down and see who will be crowned the champion of the USA Softball Girls 14U Class B Western Nationals! Maidu Park is located at 1550 Maidu Dr. in Roseville.
Roseville to Host USA Softball Fastpitch Championship
