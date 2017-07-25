Men's Cross Country Team at WJU Signs Three

Coach Parker Daniells Brings in Three Standouts to Join the Men's Cross Country Team

ROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors' head men's cross country coach, Parker Daniells announced the signing of three incoming freshmen to join in the 2017 season on the course.

"Very pleased with the men that we have coming in for this year. Each has their own individual strengths in their track events and are right around each other in time for Cross Country. All are young in their running careers and I look forward to working with them as they make their jump from the 5K to the 8K," Coach Daniells commented. "We have a great returning class and I look forward to watching these freshmen learn from them as they progress in their own collegiate careers. I am excited to watch these men over the next four years rise to become great Warriors for the program and other student-athletes at the Institution."

Michael Nusser

Menifee, CA | Paloma Valley High School

Nusser, a Menifee native having graduated from Paloma Valley High School competed all four years for the Wildcats in both cross country and track and field. Born to the go the distance, Nusser worked hard all four years to record a personal best 17:17.0 his senior season in the three-mile category. In the spring Nusser was involved in the distance categories on the track, again posting record times in his final season in the 3200-meter race (11:22.06).

The incoming freshman is looking forward to starting at Jessup, "I took a trip to multiple colleges and Jessup stuck out for me and my family," Nusser said. "The Christ-centered learning is great, and socially the campus feels welcoming and the students I met on my visit were really nice."

Looking to pursue a career as a network security technician, Nusser will be studying Computer Science specializing in programming and coding.

Ryan Hanks

Newberg, OR | Newberg High School

Residing in Newberg, Oregon, Hanks is joining the Warriors in the Fall from Newberg High School where he competed all four years. Hanks will be competing in cross country and on the track in the Spring.

Much like incoming teammates, Hanks built up his career to finish his final season with his personal best runs. Crossing the finish line at 18:00 flat, Hanks improved his 5,000-meter time by almost two minutes over his four seasons. On the track, he competed in the 1500 meter, the 3000 meter and was a member of the men's 4x400 meter.

Hanks will be studying youth ministry with aspirations to be a youth pastor in the future. For now, he looks forward to earning his degree and running on the cross country team.

Aydan Perez

Folsom, CA | Vista del Lago High School

The local runner from Folsom, Perez joins the squad with three years of running experience in high school for Vista del Lago, both in the fall and spring. Perez ran a best time of 17:03 in the 5K and set a personal best 10:35 in his two-mile competitions. The 5K lifetime best of 17:03.1 was at the 2016 CIF State Cross Country Championships, where he helping his team to a top-15 finish.

On the track, Perez competes in the men's 800 meters, 1600 meter and 3200 meters. In the 3200 meter, he made it to the CAL Championship where he set a season record 10:39.37 to close out his high school career.

Perez is excited for his new adventure ahead at Jessup but appreciates still being close to home. Looking to study Art in Media Production, he has high hopes for his future success both in the classroom and on the course.

"Futuristically I'd like to exceed in my academics and mature in my walk with Christ," Perez said.