Annual Fab 40's Run/Walk Benefitting Alzheimer's Association

$250,000 in Proceeds Raised Over 10 Years; Over 1,200 Participants Expected

Sacramento, Calif.,- On Saturday, July 29, East Lawn will host its 10th Annual Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer's Association of Northern California. This is the official City of Sacramento 5k Championship certified course, which has raised over $250,000 in proceeds over the last 10 years.

The Fab 40's 5K Run/Walk will officially start at 8:30 a.m. inside the 112-year-old historic East Lawn Cemetery. The course then traipses through the Fabulous Forties neighborhood with neighbors lining the streets cheering on the runners and walkers before concluding back at East Lawn.

Over 1,200 participants are expected. All ages and athletic abilities are invited to participate to help end Alzheimer's disease, which is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and the 5th in California. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of this event, ALL participants will receive a commemorative finisher's medal.

The event will include family oriented activities like kids bounce house, balloon animals, face painting, photo booth, music, food, awards ceremony, raffle drawings and much more.

For more information about the upcoming Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk, please visit: http://fab40s5k.org/.