Vic's To Gunther's Ice Cream Walk - August 9 & 10, 2017

Sacramento, CA- What's more fun than eating homemade ice cream on a hot summer night or morning in Sacramento? Walking to get to where you can eat that ice cream and taste testing to see which place has your favorite flavor.

Everyone's invited to join in the Sacramento Walking Sticks annual Vic's to Gunther's Ice Cream Walk, including the family dog. The Start Location for the walk is Vic's Ice Cream, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818-3754.

The walks are scheduled for Wednesday night, August 9th with registration between 5:30-6:30 p.m. If you can't make the night walk, then come on Thursday morning, August 10th and register between 9:00-10:00 a.m. Or feel free to come on both days and perhaps try out both routes. The routes are exactly the same; you can choose between a 5K (3.1 miles) loop or go the distance on a 10K (6.2 miles) loop that takes in both ice cream parlors. (If you choose to do the 5K, you can drive a short distance to Gunther's to complete your taste test)

The walk route between the two locally owned ice creameries in the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods is rated a 1A and is suitable for strollers, wheelchairs, scooters and wagons. It's a lovely shady stroll through upscale neighborhoods with classic 20's and 30's homes. The longer route takes in a walk thru Sacramento City College, the new bridge between the College-the railyards-Curtis Park Village, and Curtis Park. The cost of the walk is FREE (donations are always welcome) and $3.00 if volkswalk credit is desired. The beauty of volkswalking is that people go at their own speed and the events are always non-competitive. Families are encouraged to stop along the way to enjoy the neighborhood playgrounds.

This walk is part of the Club's summer series called the Hot Walkin' Nights. Every Wednesday night from June thru August the Sticks offer 5K group walks all over the Sacramento region. It's a way for people to turn off their TV's, get off their couch and see the sights where they live. After the walk there are always refreshments at local eateries and ice cream parlors that top the night off.

The Sacramento Walking Sticks are the largest volkssport club in the USA with over 550 members; you do not have to be a member to walk with us.

Vic's Ice Cream Shop, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818

Gunther's Ice Cream Shop, 2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento 95818