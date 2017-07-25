Annual Vic's To Gunther's Ice Cream Walk
Vic's To Gunther's Ice Cream Walk - August 9 & 10, 2017
Sacramento, CA- What's more fun than eating homemade ice cream on a hot summer night or morning in Sacramento? Walking to get to where you can eat that ice cream and taste testing to see which place has your favorite flavor.
Everyone's invited to join in the Sacramento Walking Sticks annual Vic's to Gunther's Ice Cream Walk, including the family dog. The Start Location for the walk is Vic's Ice Cream, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818-3754.
The walks are scheduled for Wednesday night, August 9th with registration between 5:30-6:30 p.m. If you can't make the night walk, then come on Thursday morning, August 10th and register between 9:00-10:00 a.m. Or feel free to come on both days and perhaps try out both routes. The routes are exactly the same; you can choose between a 5K (3.1 miles) loop or go the distance on a 10K (6.2 miles) loop that takes in both ice cream parlors. (If you choose to do the 5K, you can drive a short distance to Gunther's to complete your taste test)
The walk route between the two locally owned ice creameries in the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods is rated a 1A and is suitable for strollers, wheelchairs, scooters and wagons. It's a lovely shady stroll through upscale neighborhoods with classic 20's and 30's homes. The longer route takes in a walk thru Sacramento City College, the new bridge between the College-the railyards-Curtis Park Village, and Curtis Park. The cost of the walk is FREE (donations are always welcome) and $3.00 if volkswalk credit is desired. The beauty of volkswalking is that people go at their own speed and the events are always non-competitive. Families are encouraged to stop along the way to enjoy the neighborhood playgrounds.
This walk is part of the Club's summer series called the Hot Walkin' Nights. Every Wednesday night from June thru August the Sticks offer 5K group walks all over the Sacramento region. It's a way for people to turn off their TV's, get off their couch and see the sights where they live. After the walk there are always refreshments at local eateries and ice cream parlors that top the night off.
The Sacramento Walking Sticks are the largest volkssport club in the USA with over 550 members; you do not have to be a member to walk with us.
Vic's Ice Cream Shop, 3199 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento 95818
Gunther's Ice Cream Shop, 2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento 95818
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesAnnual Vic's To Gunther's Ice Cream WalkEveryone's invited to join in the Sacramento Walking Sticks annual Vic's to Gunther's Ice Cream Walk, including the family dog
Annual Fab 40's Run/Walk Benefitting Alzheimer's AssociationSacramento, Calif.,- On Saturday, July 29, East Lawn will host its 10th Annual Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer's Association of Northern California
Men's Cross Country Team at WJU Signs ThreeROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors' head men's cross country coach, Parker Daniells announced the signing of three incoming freshmen to join in the 2017 season on the course.
Roseville to Host USA Softball Fastpitch ChampionshipRoseville, Calif., - USA Softball of Sacramento and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the USA Softball Girls Fastpitch 14U Class B Western National Championship
Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell to Run for ElectionRoseville, CA) - Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell recently announced he will run for sheriff in the 2018 election.
Upcoming Fundraiser in Roseville for Malnourished ChildrenROSEVILLE - A local effort to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for malnourished children around the world is holding its annual major fundraiser on Aug. 26
California Fire Updates (7.25.17)California Fire Updates 2017: 6,100+ firefighters battling 11 significant wildfires in California.
Roseville Gas Prices Feel the HeatRoseville road warriors are once again all smiles as gas prices continue to fall in and around Placer County
Kia Sorento delivers considerable versatilityRoseville, CA- Last year's remodeling effort took the Kia Sorento to a higher level and gave it more credibility among a somewhat crowded group of midsize sport utility vehicles.
Lake Tahoe's Most Stunning Beach is Sand Harbor State ParkIncline Village, NV - Destination: Sand Harbor State Park. Majestically set astride the California and Nevada borders, Lake Tahoe never fails to live up to its promise.
Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting August 16thSACRAMENTO, CA - Celebrating 19 years, Race for the Arts' premiere event, Off to the Races Food & Wine Tasting, takes place on Saturday, August 16
Petaluma Music Festival set for August 5thPetaluma, California - This marks the tenth year for what has become one of the most highly regarded events on the West Coast summer music festival circuit
NEWS: In Case You Missed It