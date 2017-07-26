New Construction is Booming: Real Estate Watch
Single-family homes continue to show steady growth
Roseville, Calif., - A shortage of homes for sale combined with growing buyer demand has builders constructing more homes this year than in the last decade.
Builders have taken advantage of the need to balance the growing demand for housing with a dwindling supply. Combined with a strong economy, builders are breaking ground and building more homes.
Single-family homes continue to show steady growth and starts and permits are up year over year. This is a promising sign for growth in the housing market.
The chief economist at Nationwide, David Berson, believes housing starts for all of 2017 will be approximately 1.25 million. This would be the highest level of housing starts since 2007 and will provide some relief to the overall housing market.
Even though the expected increase in housing starts is higher than any time in the past decade, it is still below the historical average of 1.5 million and is contributing to the housing shortage. With rising population and steady job gains, more home construction is needed for the new households being formed.
If you or someone you know is considering buying new construction remember to take your Realtor with you when you visit the model homes. We can represent you and negotiate with the builder on your behalf. There is no cost to you and having an experienced agent on your side can be very beneficial.
If you have any questions or want more information on buying or selling, please let me know. I can be reached at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or by email to JulieJ@jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville appoints Jim Maccoun next Police ChiefRoseville, Calif., - Roseville City Manager Rob Jensen announced today the appointment of Jim Maccoun as the city's next police chief.
Sierra College Wins $350,000 Makerspace Grant(ROCKLIN, CA) -Through a competitive process, Sierra College was awarded a $350,000 CCC Maker Grant, renewable for a second year
New Construction is Booming: Real Estate Watch Realtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, explains why we are seeing so many homes being built and what it is doing to alleviate the housing shortage.
Annual Vic's To Gunther's Ice Cream WalkEveryone's invited to join in the Sacramento Walking Sticks annual Vic's to Gunther's Ice Cream Walk, including the family dog
Annual Fab 40's Run/Walk Benefitting Alzheimer's AssociationSacramento, Calif.,- On Saturday, July 29, East Lawn will host its 10th Annual Fab 40's 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer's Association of Northern California
Men's Cross Country Team at WJU Signs ThreeROCKLIN, Calif. - The Warriors' head men's cross country coach, Parker Daniells announced the signing of three incoming freshmen to join in the 2017 season on the course.
Roseville to Host USA Softball Fastpitch ChampionshipRoseville, Calif., - USA Softball of Sacramento and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the USA Softball Girls Fastpitch 14U Class B Western National Championship
Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell to Run for ElectionRoseville, CA) - Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell recently announced he will run for sheriff in the 2018 election.
Upcoming Fundraiser in Roseville for Malnourished ChildrenROSEVILLE - A local effort to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for malnourished children around the world is holding its annual major fundraiser on Aug. 26
California Fire Updates (7.25.17)California Fire Updates 2017: 6,100+ firefighters battling 11 significant wildfires in California.
Roseville Gas Prices Feel the HeatRoseville road warriors are once again all smiles as gas prices continue to fall in and around Placer County
Kia Sorento delivers considerable versatilityRoseville, CA- Last year's remodeling effort took the Kia Sorento to a higher level and gave it more credibility among a somewhat crowded group of midsize sport utility vehicles.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It