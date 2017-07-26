Roseville appoints Jim Maccoun next Police Chief

Jim Maccoun has served as assistant chief since 2014

Roseville, Calif., - Roseville City Manager Rob Jensen announced today the appointment of Jim Maccoun as the city's next police chief. Maccoun, who has served as Roseville's assistant police chief since 2014, will assume leadership of the Roseville Police Department in mid-August. He succeeds Daniel Hahn, who is leaving Roseville around that time to become the next chief of police for the City of Sacramento.

Jensen selected Maccoun to ensure continuity in the department's culture of innovation and teamwork. "Chief Maccoun has been a leader of this organization for several years, working closely with Chief Hahn to build a strong team and forge new approaches to our community's safety needs," Jensen said. "As I've shared this news internally, there's been a lot of enthusiasm and support."

Chief Hahn, who will continue to work regularly with Chief Maccoun as the police chiefs of two of the capital region's largest cities, praised the appointment. "Jim Maccoun is an excellent choice as the next police chief. He has tremendous law enforcement experience and a long standing connection to Roseville," said Hahn. "Our community is fortunate to have a chief with this level of experience along with such an intimate connection to the Roseville community."

Maccoun grew up in Roseville and spent his elementary school years at St. Rose School before attending Jesuit High School in Sacramento. His interest in law enforcement grew from a part-time job at the Roseville Police Department as a police service aide while he was attending Sierra College. In 1982 he joined the Sacramento Police Department as a community service officer, and rose through the ranks to the position of captain, serving in a wide variety of assignments. In 2014, he was pleased to return home to the Roseville Police Department as assistant police chief. In that capacity he has overseen the day-to-day operations of all divisions of the police department, and served as acting chief when Chief Hahn was unavailable.



"It says a lot about this community that such a talented law enforcement officer began his career in Roseville and now will assume the top leadership role," said Mayor Susan Rohan. "Jim has been instrumental in implementing the vision of the Roseville Police Department and we know it will continue on the same positive course under his leadership."

Maccoun praised the Roseville Police Department's talented workforce and excellent organizational values . "We have a solid foundation, our department has accomplished a lot, breaking new ground in the way we respond to societal changes and approach social services needs," Maccoun said. "We're in the midst of great change in law enforcement. I look forward to working with our community, continuing to build our team, and developing the next generation of leaders in the department."



Chief Maccoun holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from California State University Sacramento, a master's in public administration from National University, and he completed the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University. He has three adult children and three grandchildren. He and his wife Tawnya live in south Placer County. He enjoys bicycling and any time spent outdoors in the Sierra Nevada.