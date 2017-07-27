Grape Days of Summer 2017 set for August 5 & 6

Placer County Vintners Association Grape Days of Summer 2017

Grape Days of Summer is an annual Placer Wine Trail 2-Day open house event hosted by the Placer County Vintners Association (PCVA).

Enjoy FREE wine tastings, food included at every winery, music (at most locations), and some fun and educational experiences at 16 participating wineries along the Placer Wine Trail. Get a logo souvenir glass to keep too.

Weekend Pass for 2 Days!

Saturday & Sunday, August 5 - 6, 2017

11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Placer County Wine Trail

Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Meadow Vista, Rocklin & Roseville

$40 per person Early Bird (before 7/24)

$50 per person (after 7/24, or at the door)

Sunday Only - $30/person

Designated Driver - $15/person (food included)

2017 PARTICIPATING WINERIES

Bear River

Cante Ao Vinho

Casque Wines

Ciotti Cellars

Davis Dean Cellars

Dono dal Cielo

Lone Buffalo

Mt. Vernon

PaZa

Pescatore

Rancho Roble

River Rock Ranch

Rock Hill Winery

Secret Ravine

Vina Castellano

Wise Villa

* Some wineries open later than 5:00 pm

Complete Details and Tickets at http://www.placerwine.com/events.htm