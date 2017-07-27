Grape Days of Summer 2017 set for August 5 & 6
Placer County Vintners Association Grape Days of Summer 2017
Grape Days of Summer is an annual Placer Wine Trail 2-Day open house event hosted by the Placer County Vintners Association (PCVA).
Enjoy FREE wine tastings, food included at every winery, music (at most locations), and some fun and educational experiences at 16 participating wineries along the Placer Wine Trail. Get a logo souvenir glass to keep too.
Weekend Pass for 2 Days!
Saturday & Sunday, August 5 - 6, 2017
11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Placer County Wine Trail
Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Meadow Vista, Rocklin & Roseville
$40 per person Early Bird (before 7/24)
$50 per person (after 7/24, or at the door)
Sunday Only - $30/person
Designated Driver - $15/person (food included)
2017 PARTICIPATING WINERIES
Bear River
Cante Ao Vinho
Casque Wines
Ciotti Cellars
Davis Dean Cellars
Dono dal Cielo
Lone Buffalo
Mt. Vernon
PaZa
Pescatore
Rancho Roble
River Rock Ranch
Rock Hill Winery
Secret Ravine
Vina Castellano
Wise Villa
* Some wineries open later than 5:00 pm
Complete Details and Tickets at http://www.placerwine.com/events.htm
