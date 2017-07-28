Classic Stoner Favorites Roll Into Roseville & Rocklin

Grateful Dead & Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Roseville, CA - A flashback to 1980's entertainment drifts into Roseville and Rocklin on a cloud of smoke next week for a pair of classic stoner favorites.

Fictional character Jeff Spicoli returns to the big screen in a special 35th Anniversary showing of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Follow a group of Southern California high school students as they explore their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless) and written by Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), this hilarious portrait of 1980s American teen life features film debuts of future stars Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker, plus decade-defining music from The Go-Go's, Oingo Boingo and The Cars.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High - July 30 & August 2

Roseville 14

1555 Eureka Road

Roseville, CA 95661



Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD

6692 Lone Tree Boulevard

Rocklin, CA 95765



Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies 2017 - August 1

In celebration of what would have been Jerry Garcia's 75th birthday, meet up with friends and fellow Dead Heads in cinemas nationwide for the 7th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies.

This special one-night event features the band's compete, never-before-seen performance at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. on 7/12/1989. This year's concert features a rare first set that contains at least one song sung by each of the four lead singers and a terrific show-opening rendition of the band's biggest hit "Touch Of Grey." The show's second set begins with a very uncommon second-set opener, "Sugaree," two songs with Bruce Hornsby sitting in ("Sugaree," and "Man Smart [Woman Smarter]"), plus one of the only video recorded versions of "Black Muddy River."

July 12, 1989 -RFK Stadium- Set List:

* Touch of Grey

* New Minglewood Blues

* Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

* Tom Thumb's Blues

* Far From Me

* Cassidy

* Friend of the Devil

* Promised Land

* Sugaree

* Man Smart [Woman Smarter]

* Ship of Fools

* Estimated Prophet

* Eyes of the World

* Drums

* I Need a Miracle

* Dear Mr. Fantasy

* Black Peter

* Turn on Your Love Light

* Black Muddy River



