Off the Path: Camel and Ostrich Racing in Virginia City

International Camel & Ostrich Races, Sept. 8 - 10

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. -An event that is almost as famous as the town it's held in, returns for its 58th year and brings with it a host of critters, four fast-paced shows, new seating options, special pricing and more entertainment value. The International Camel & Ostrich Races presented by Dolan Auto Group takes place Sept. 8 - 10 at the Virginia City Arena and Fairgrounds, located on F. Street in Virginia City, Nevada.

New to this year's event is an additional show added to the Saturday lineup for a two-performance day, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To ensure the most entertainment value, the two-hour show does not include an intermission. Additional bleachers have been added as well to increase the elevated seating for better arena views.

"Each year we look toward the International Camel & Ostrich Races with great excitement and this year is no exception," Deny Dotson, director of tourism for the Virginia City Tourism Commission, said. "We've listened to the feedback from our visitors and have made changes that will allow our event to continue to grow including more seating and an additional show so we don't have to turn anyone away. All in all, everyone is in for a fast-paced family-fun event with the main stars of the show, camels, ostriches and zebras."

Another addition to this year's event is kids and senior pricing. Kids and seniors over the age of 65 will be able to enjoy the show for just $8 on Friday and $10 for Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket are available now online at VCCamelRaces.com. Pricing is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

General Admission - $12

Kids (3-12)/Seniors General Admission - $8

Premium Seating - $15

In-Arena Seating - $25

VIP Seating - $40

Saturday, Sept. 9, (both shows) and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

General Admission - $15

Kids (3-12)/Seniors General Admission - $10

Premium Seating - $18

In-Arena Seating - $30

VIP Seating - $50

The 58th annual International Camel & Ostrich Races, presented by Dolan Auto Group, is sponsored by the Bucket of Blood Saloon, Camelot Party Rentals, Cemetery Gin, Coors Light, Mustang Ranch Steakhouse, the Washoe Camp Saloon and Yelp.

For more information on Virginia City, Nevada, visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com or call the Virginia City Tourism Commission (VCTC) at 775-847-7500.

