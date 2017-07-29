South Placer Rotary Donates $10,000 to Help Sierra College Students
ROCKLIN - The South Placer Rotary has donated $10,000 to help former foster youth and other students in need attending Sierra College.
The donation is the second $10,000 contribution made by the Rotary Club to assist students in need at the College.
"Sierra College does a tremendous job in assisting students in need," said 2016-2017 South Placer Rotary President Erin Doherty. "As an organization committed to our community and to young people, we are proud to support the College's efforts to help these former foster youth succeed."
The Sierra College Foundation, in partnership with numerous community organizations and businesses, provides a number of services to former foster youth, including giving more than 150 care-packs to new and returning students who were previously served by the state's foster care system.
Since young people who have exited the state's foster system often don't have the family support to attend college, they often don't finish their degrees. The Foundation's efforts aim to change that.
"We could not meet the needs of our former foster youth without the support of the community," said Sonbol Aliabadi, Executive Director of the Sierra College Foundation. "The South Placer Rotary stepped up three years ago to help us establish a special housing fund for former foster youth. Their new support for students in need will make a huge difference in the lives of our students."
The South Placer Rotary is able to support community efforts thanks to generous support from the community, local businesses, and proceeds from the group's annual Rocklin Brewfest.
The main objective of Rotary is service - in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today's most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty, hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth; educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, and other professionals; and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is "Service Above Self."
The South Placer Rotary welcomes new members and invites anyone in the community to attend one of our club meetings. The South Placer Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Whitney Oaks Golf Course, 2305 Clubhouse Dr, Rocklin, CA 95765.
Please check the Rotary website, www.SouthPlacerRotary.org, to check out our programs and activities.
