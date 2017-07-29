Roseville Flash Crime Report (7.29.17)

Body of Missing Homeless Man with Autism Discovered in Roseville

Roseville, Calif., - Summary digest of Roseville Police activity for the period covering July 21-28, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, prowler: Between 10:41 and 11 p.m. July 21, residents of two homes on Aerie Court reported prowling activity-someone tried to open a resident's locked front door, and then a few minutes later someone was seen in another neighbor's backyard, shining a flashlight toward the house. Officers checked the area but weren't able to find the prowler(s).

East Roseville Parkway, disturbance: At 11:12 a.m. July 23, officers responded to calls about a man standing outside a health club in the 1400 block of East Roseville Parkway, waving his arms and yelling strange things at people. Officers detained the man without incident and took him to the hospital.

Galleria area, drug & identity theft arrests: At 1:42 p.m. July 21, officers responded to a report of people either passed out or sleeping in a car with its engine running in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard. Officers contacted the people and searched the car, finding drug paraphernalia, fraudulent identification cards, burglar's tools and evidence of identity theft. Three people from the Bay Area were arrested on various charges.

East Roseville

Maidu, burglary: At 6:35 a.m. July 21, a restaurant in the 2000 block of Douglas Blvd. was burglarized-the suspect broke a window, went in and stole cash from the business. A suspect was identified, and officers contacted him at his home in Roseville. The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Cirby Ranch, attempted vehicle theft: At 8:26 a.m. July 23, officers responded to an alert citizen's call about a suspicious person-someone who looked like he was trying to hotwire a car in a parking lot at the corner of Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way. That proved to be the case, and officers arrested a 34-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Sierra Gardens, burglary: On the late afternoon of July 21, an unoccupied home and backyard shed in the 700 block of Oak Ridge Drive were burglarized. The burglar(s) forced entry and took fixtures, tools and other items. Two white males in their late 20s or early 30s were seen going over the fence into the back yard. One had blond hair and the other had long brown hair, and both were wearing tank tops and shorts. They may have been driving a newer red crew cab pickup.

Lead Hill, burglary: Overnight July 23/24, someone forced entry into an office suite in the 1300 block of Lead Hill Boulevard and stole computer equipment.

Body of Missing Homeless Man with Autism Discovered in Roseville

Lead Hill, death investigation: At about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, officers responded to a report of a body in the open space area between North Sunrise Avenue and Interstate 80. They found the mostly skeletal remains of an adult in a secluded, marshy area. Detectives and crime scene staff responded to examine and document the scene. The Placer County Coroner took the remains and were able to identify the person through dental records as 32-year-old Samuel Dee Stratton-Brooks, a homeless man who had been reported missing by his family in early May. He had last been seen by family on Harding Boulevard in late April. The investigation is continuing to determine his cause of death.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Downtown, trespasser: At 7:23 a.m. July 23, one of the downtown porters found a building with an open back door in the 400 block of Vernon Street, and notified police. Officers checked the interior and found a 22-year-old local man inside. He was arrested for trespassing.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, reckless driving: Just before midnight July 26, the driver of a pickup turned off his lights on Tahoe Avenue and make quick turns through the neighborhood, apparently to evade a police officer driving behind him. Officers checked the neighborhood and stopped the truck on Yosemite Avenue and Atlantic Street. Officers cited the driver for reckless driving and had his vehicle towed.

Roseville Heights, fight: Just after midnight on July 23, officers responded to a reported fight in a parking lot in the 100 block of Church Street. As they arrived, a man was challenging various people to fight, and then charged one of the officers. Officers detained him as a crowd gathered around. The 24-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers.

Roseville Heights, vandalism: At 2:07 a.m. July 26, officers responded to someone vandalizing a car in the 1200 block of Oakland Street, breaking windows and denting the car. Officers found the suspect, an acquaintance of the victim's, at the corner of Washington Blvd. and Junction Blvd. The 34-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and making criminal threats against the owner of the car.

North central Roseville

Pleasant Grove, thefts from vehicles: During the early morning hours of July 22, someone rummaged through unlocked cars on Hemingway Drive, Kipling Court, Heredia Court and the 1200 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd., taking wallets, CDs, sunglasses and other valuables. Some of the victims' bank cards were used to make fraudulent purchases. During the same time frame someone smashed the window of a parked car in the Raley's parking lot, Woodcreek Blvd. and Pleasant Grove Blvd., and took a wallet and other valuables that the victim had hidden under a blanket. Officers are investigating the series of thefts.

Highland Reserve, burglary: Between midnight and 5 a.m. July 25, someone smashed the front door of a restaurant in the 1000 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd., went in and stole a small amount of cash.

Highland Reserve, burglary: At about 2 a.m. July 27, a fast-food restaurant in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard was burglarized. The burglars pried the front door, went in and stole cash.

Stanford Crossing, fraud: At about 11 a.m. July 27, officers responded to a bank in the 700 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. to a man inside the bank who had on an earlier date opened an account using false information. They checked his car parked outside, and found that it had been fraudulently purchased from a Roseville auto dealership earlier this month using the fraudulent bank account and other false information. The officers found methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the stolen car. The 45-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary (entering the bank with the intent to commit fraud) and other related charges.

Stanford, DUI: At 10:49 p.m. July 21, officers responded to a report of two people passed out or sleeping in a car, with its engine running, in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive. Officers checked on the pair and arrested the driver, a 35-year-old Fair Oaks man, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing narcotics and paraphernalia. His passenger was also cited for possessing drugs.

Stanford, drug arrests: At 11:19 p.m. July 26, an officer was patrolling behind businesses in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, checking for burglars or other criminal activity, and saw a parked vehicle with two people in it. He contacted them and found heroin and drug paraphernalia. He cited the 32-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Auburn, on suspicion of possessing heroin and paraphernalia.

West Roseville

Junction West, robbery: At 10:43 p.m. July 24 two teenagers were walking through Santucci Park when they were accosted by a group of teenage males they didn't know. The suspects hit one of the teenagers and forcibly took clothing and other valuables from him. A bystander saw the disturbance and called police. Officers contacted three suspects in the area. The three suspects, teenage boys from Antelope, were booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Officers recovered most of the victim's property and returned it to him.