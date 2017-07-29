Darwin's Armadillos on exhibit at Natural History Museum
New South American Mammal Exhibit at Sierra College Natural History Museum
(Rocklin, CA) -- Sierra College's Natural History Museum has a brand-new exhibit on South American mammals. See fossils and replicas from species that intrigued Charles Darwin on his famous voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.
The display contains specimens of spike-tailed glyptodonts-an ancient form of giant armadillo-along with their closest modern relative, the chipmunk-sized pink fairy armadillo. The exhibit juxtaposes other modern and extinct armadillos, as well as several different kinds of extinct ground sloths. Other South American mammal specimens, such as a jaguar and a three-toed sloth, can be found elsewhere in the Museum.
The exhibit is in room S-110 and was made possible with donated funds and materials from the Roseville Rock Rollers, the Fossils For Fun Society, Stanley Davis II and many others.
About the Natural History Museum
Thousands of people each year attend seminars, programs, field trips and activities sponsored by the Sierra College Natural History Museum. The Museum regularly provides natural history information for students of Sierra College who attend classes, field courses, lectures, seminars and demonstrations. For more info and hours, visit www.sierracollege.edu/museum
