Old Roseville Beauty Listed at $339,900

Roseville, CA- Remodeled beauty in Old Roseville is currently on the market with an asking price of $339,900.

This great 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage/bungalow has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is move-in ready with no work. The updating included all new electrical wiring, upgraded plumbing and new fixtures. In addition there is new R60 insulation in the attic.

Located is the desirable old Roseville neighborhood this property is zoned R2 which means the new owners can build a second living structure on the large lot. The front and backyards are low maintenance with a fully fences rear yard.

