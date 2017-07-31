Roseville Gas Prices Reverse Course and Move Higher

Roseville, CA- Following declines week after week, Roseville gas prices pushed higher this week following higher crude oil prices. Low prices leaders Costco, ARCO and Sam's Club continue to maintain their spots for best local prices in the Roseville and Rocklin market. Here are the lowest gas prices currently being reported in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 23.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 18.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 31 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.57/g in 2016, $3.37/g in 2015, $3.90/g in 2014, $3.84/g in 2013 and $3.71/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.82/g, flat from last week's $2.81/g.

Modesto- $2.76/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.

Oakland- $2.98/g, flat from last week's $2.97/g.



"The upward climb at pumps across the country has largely continued as crude oil prices rallied and stand within striking distance of $50 per barrel," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "The rise in oil has come due to unrest and concern over the political outlook in Venezuela, a major supplier of crude oil to the U.S., due as well to Saudi Arabia's export cut to six million barrels per day. Add on top of it U.S. oil inventories that have declined over 50 million barrels from March and you have a recipe for a continued rally in gasoline prices in much of the country. Watch for some volatility in oil and gasoline prices in the weeks ahead, especially with what's going on in Venezuela. August will likely feature the summer's highest gasoline prices."



