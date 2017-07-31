Lake Oswego is Wonderfully Fun and Beautiful
Lake Oswego one of the nicest communities of its size
Lake Oswego, Oregon - Sometimes you get lucky. In what was supposed to be simply a resting point during an annual wandering of the Northwest, our family considered ourselves of good fortune to have stumbled upon the beautiful and affluent enclave of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
A suburb of Portland, this scenic and vibrant community is home to just over 35,000 residents. After a single visit, we can easily say that it is one of the nicest communities of its size we've ever visited in our travels.
Lake Oswego is surrounded by a maze of winding roads that meander around upscale homes in that unique and incredibly lush country environment that helps give Oregon a strong part of its identity. Summer in the Northwest is beyond spectacular.
Millennium Plaza Park
Following our scenic tour around the lake, the focal point of our visit centered around Millennium Plaza Park. Situated at the eastern edge of the lake with views of Lakewood Bay, Millennium Plaza Park is a thriving modern hub. Dining, shopping, recreation, entertainment and relaxing all at your fingertips and within short walking distance. Great walkability here!
Depending on the timing of your visit, snag some fresh produce at the Farmers' Market, catch a movie in the park, listen to local concerts in the park or just chill.
Lake Oswego is a wonderfully fun and beautiful destination worthy of much more than our brief stay.
Next time you're in the vicinity of Portland, set your Google Maps for Lake Oswego and you might find yourself feeling a little lucky. We sure did.
Happy Travels!
Lake Oswego
https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/
Millennium Plaza Park
https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/parksrec/millennium-plaza-park
